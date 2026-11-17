Thousands gathered for Mayiladuthurai's Aippasi Kadaimuga Theerthavari festival, using borewell water due to Cauvery river shortages. Meanwhile, the Thirukalyanam ceremony took place at Kallakurichi's Sri Amirthakadeeswarar Temple.

Thirukalyanam Ceremony and Theerthavari Rituals Held in Tamil Nadu

Kallakurichi (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 17 (ANI): The Thirukalyanam ceremony was held at Sri Amirthakadeeswarar Temple in Thachur, Kallakurichi district of Tamil Nadu, as part of the ongoing Kandha Sashti festival. Devotees participated in the religious ceremony and offered prayers at the temple as part of the festival celebrations.

Meanwhile, thousands of devotees participated in the Aippasi Kadaimuga Theerthavari festival in Mayiladuthurai on Monday, where borewell water was used in place of Cauvery water after the river water released from Kallanai failed to reach the town. The Kadaimuga Theerthavari, an auspicious event of the Aippasi Cauvery Thula Utsavam in Mayiladuthurai, was held on Monday, with the Panchamoorthis (five principal deities) from Shiva temples on both banks of the Cauvery arriving at the riverbanks to participate in the ceremonial holy bath. However, as the Cauvery water released from Kallanai failed to reach Mayiladuthurai, the ritual was conducted using borewell water arranged by the Mayiladuthurai Municipality.