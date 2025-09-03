Former PM HD Deve Gowda praised PM Modi’s 'multi-alignment' policy after his Japan-China visit, calling it pragmatic and vital for India’s global role. Gowda said the approach would bring rich dividends and highlighted Modi’s peace efforts.

Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) supremo HD Deve Gowda has strongly backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign policy approach, describing his recent visits to Japan and China as 'successful' and 'strategically important' for India. In a detailed letter to PM Modi, Deve Gowda said the policy of 'multi-alignment' being pursued by the government is far more pragmatic than the old 'non-alignment' model and is bound to deliver 'rich dividends' in the near future. In his letter, Gowda wrote that India's strength lies in its economic, demographic, and democratic edge, adding that ‘with dharma on our side, even the United States will eventually have to align with India's rise'.

Deve Gowda's remarks come just days after PM Modi returned from his four-day visit to Japan and China, where he met top global leaders including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The visit, which included participation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in China, was described by the Prime Minister as ‘productive’ and focused on advancing India’s role in global discussions on security, economy, and peace.

Tariff War and India's response

In his letter, Deve Gowda referred to the ongoing tariff tensions with the United States, calling them 'unreasonable and unjust'. He said India's move to pursue closer ties with other major powers was not only timely but also necessary.

"I closely followed the news of your visit to Japan and China. I am relieved, like millions of Indians, that you have been actively pursuing alternatives after the United States started an unreasonable and unjust tariff war. I trust you had a very successful visit and India will reap the benefits of your negotiations and new initiatives," Gowda wrote. He added that sooner or later, the US would be compelled to reconsider its stance because of India's unique combination of economic strength, demographic dividend, and democratic values, which no other nation can offer in the same measure.

"I trust you had a very successful visit, and India will reap the benefits of your negotiations and new initiatives. United States too will have to come around sooner than later because dharma is on our side, and our nation offers a combination of economic, demographic and democratic advantage like no other in the world," Gowada said.

Support for 'multi-alignment'

The former Prime Minister was particularly appreciative of PM Modi's 'multi-alignment' approach. Unlike the earlier decades of Cold War diplomacy, when India promoted 'non-alignment', PM Modi's strategy seeks to engage with multiple global powers at once, based on India’s national interest.

"The policy of 'multi-alignment' that you have followed is bound to offer rich dividends in the near future. The world has only begun to understand its importance and pragmatism. This is a very constructive and positive formulation compared to our earlier espousal of non-alignment," Gowda wrote.

He stressed that India must deal with the world on its own terms while also reflecting its civilisational grace, which, he said, will make India stand out globally.

Praise for PM Modi's meetings with Putin and Xi

Deve Gowda also highlighted PM Modi’s meetings with President Putin and President Xi, which he said carried symbolic weight far beyond routine diplomacy.

"The photographs and videos of yourself with President Putin and President Xi Jinping that have flooded the media across the globe communicated something beyond routine bonhomie and friendship between heads of state. It symbolized a new awakening and perhaps the beginning of a new world order that will put India in the middle of global prosperity and peace," Gowda observed.

He added that PM Modi's talks with Putin on ending the war in Ukraine reflected India's consistent and sincere approach to peacebuilding, which the world has begun to take more seriously.

Turning challenges into opportunities

Acknowledging India’s current challenges, the veteran leader said the country needed 'patience and confidence' to convert crises into opportunities. He praised Modi for his determination to safeguard India’s core values while steering the nation through difficult times.

"I am happy that you are determined to convert the challenge that exists before India currently into an opportunity, but without sacrificing any of its core values. To navigate the curve that our nation is in, currently, needs enormous patience and confidence. Am glad God has given you both in good measure," Gowda said in his letter.

PM Modi's on his China visit

PM Modi, in a post on X, described his trip as 'productive'. He said his participation in the SCO Summit in China gave him the opportunity to place India’s position on key global issues firmly before world leaders.

"Concluding a productive visit to China, where I attended the SCO Summit and interacted with various world leaders. Also emphasised India’s stand on key global issues. Thankful to President Xi Jinping, the Chinese government and people for the successful organisation of this Summit," PM Modi wrote on X.

Deve Gowda’s open endorsement of PM Modi’s foreign policy highlights a moment of bipartisan acknowledgment in Indian politics. His remarks highlight how India’s evolving strategy is being viewed as not just government policy but a national interest imperative.

As India navigates a changing global order marked by US-China tensions, the war in Ukraine, and emerging trade challenges, PM Modi's 'multi-alignment' doctrine, which is now endorsed by a former prime minister from outside the BJP, could signal the broad acceptance of India’s new diplomatic path.