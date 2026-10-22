Thiruvambady Devaswom Secretary K Gireesh Kumar has questioned the Crime Branch report on the 2024 Thrissur Pooram disruption, alleging it wrongly portrays the victims as accused. He has demanded an impartial investigation into the incident.

Devaswom Slams Crime Branch Report, Demands Fair Probe

Thiruvambady Devaswom Secretary K Gireesh Kumar on Thursday questioned the reported findings of the Crime Branch investigation team in the 2024 Thrissur Pooram disruption case, which reportedly named members of the Devaswom as accused, and called for an impartial investigation into the incident.

Reacting to the reported findings, Kumar alleged that the investigation was wrongly portraying those affected by the disruption as accused and said the Devaswom would approach the state's top leadership to demand a fair inquiry. “The current investigation report turns the victim into the accused and makes a mountain out of a molehill in the wrong direction. Everyone knows who was responsible for disrupting the Thrissur Pooram. We will meet the Chief Minister, Home Minister and Devaswom Minister in person and demand an impartial investigation,” he said.

Police Intervention Cited as Evidence

The Devaswom secretary also referred to evidence of police intervention during the festival, arguing that the circumstances surrounding the disruption needed to be examined fairly. “We have the visuals and evidence of police intervention before us. The real victim of the Pooram disruption is the current Devaswom Minister himself,” Kumar said.

About The Thrissur Pooram Festival

The remarks come amid renewed scrutiny of the circumstances surrounding the disruption of Thrissur Pooram in 2024, one of Kerala's most prominent temple festivals, celebrated annually in Thrissur. The festival, which is celebrated on the day of 'Pooram' as per the Malayalam calendar month of Medam, is popularly known for its parading of elephants, Panchavadyam (percussion ensemble), and mega display of fireworks.

The festival attracts huge crowds from across Keralam and other states. On the Pooram day, the festivities begin with the ceremonial entrance of 'Kanimangalam Sastha through the southern gopuram, and it is followed by the arrival of Panamukkampilly Sathavu, Chembookavu Karthiayani Devi, Karamukku Karthiyani Devi, Choorakkottukavu Durga Devi, Ayyanthole Karthiayani Devi, and Naithalakavu Bhagavathi.

Fireworks conducted as part of the celebration are one of the many attractions of the festivity. Though the Pooram happens in the summer month, people brave the scorching heat to be part of the celebration.