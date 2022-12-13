Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    HM Amit Shah slams Congress, reminds it of Chinese transgressions and 'donations'

    "Today, there is a BJP government in the country. Nobody can capture even an inch of land as long as we are there. I salute the valour of Indian Army troops on the intervening night of December 8-9 (in Arunachal Pradesh)," Shah told media persons in the Parliament premises.

    Congress disrupting Parliament to deflect questions on Rajiv Gandhi Foundation-China dealings: Amit Shah
    Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday lashed out at the Congress after the Opposition party disrupted Parliament proceedings over the clashes between the Indian Army and the Chinese PLA in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang Sector on December 9. 

    "Today, there is a BJP government in the country. Nobody can capture even an inch of land as long as we are there. I salute the valour of Indian Army troops on the intervening night of December 8-9 (in Arunachal Pradesh)," Shah told media persons on the Parliament premises.

    The Congress and other Opposition parties have been seeking a debate on the India-China faceoff rather than a statement from the Defence Minister. The Congress party staged a walkout after Defence Minister made his statement on the clash in Yangtse in Tawang Sector.  

    Shah said the Congress party had raised the border issue in Parliament to deflect questions on the cancellation of the registration of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation under Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) rules. He alleged that the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received Rs 1.35 crore from the Chinese Embassy, which was not as per FCRA rules, he said.

    To note, the FCRA license was cancelled following a probe conducted by the Union Home Ministry. 

    "India's permanent seat in the UN Security Council was sacrificed because of Nehru's love for China," Shah said while asking the Congress party whether the Foundation had prepared a report on how thousands of hectares of India's land was grabbed by China in 1962 or on how India's permanent membership in the Security Council was "sacrificed because of (Jawaharlal) Nehru's love (for China)".

    Further slamming the Congress party, he asked, "Who was giving dinner to the Chinese diplomats when soldiers were killed in Galwan?" The Home Minister sought to remind the Congress that China claimed its right over Arunachal Pradesh and Chinese were issuing paper visas to Jammu and Kashmir residents when the Congress was in power in 2006.

