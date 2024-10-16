Depression to hit Tamil Nadu-Andhra coast on October 17; residents urged to stay indoors

In response to the impending storm, the Tamil Nadu government has placed emergency services on high alert. Disaster management teams have been mobilised, and relief centers are prepared to provide assistance.

A depression in the Bay of Bengal is moving towards the Tamil Nadu coast, allowing authorities to issue a high alert for Chennai and nearby regions. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the depression is currently centered about 490 km east-southeast of Chennai and is expected to make landfall between Puducherry and Nellore, close to Chennai, early on the morning of October 17.

"The depression is likely to move west-northwestwards and cross the north Tamil Nadu-south Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry and Nellore during the early hours of October 17," the IMD said.

The IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall across Tamil Nadu on October 17, with isolated areas expected to experience extremely heavy downpours. Squally weather with wind speeds of up to 60 km/h is forecast over the southwest Bay of Bengal and along the Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and south Andhra Pradesh coasts.

In response to the impending storm, the Tamil Nadu government has placed emergency services on high alert. Disaster management teams have been mobilised, and relief centers are prepared to provide assistance. The government has urged residents to remain indoors, avoid unnecessary travel, and adhere to official safety guidelines. Fishermen have been advised to stay away from the sea during this period.

The depression's movement has also triggered increased rainfall across southeast India, signaling the onset of the northeast monsoon.

