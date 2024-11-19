Tirumala Trust's latest resolution: Non-Hindu staff must choose VRS or transfer to other Govt departments

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) passed a resolution on November 18 requiring non-Hindu employees to either retire voluntarily or seek transfers to other government departments in Andhra Pradesh. TTD manages the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, one of the wealthiest Hindu shrines in the world.

Tirupati: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), recently established, adopted a resolution on Monday (Nov 18) mandating that non-Hindu employees either opt for voluntary retirement or request a transfer to other government departments within Andhra Pradesh. TTD is an autonomous government trust responsible for overseeing the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati, renowned as the wealthiest Hindu shrine globally.

The decision was made during the inaugural meeting of the newly formed TTD trust board, chaired by BR Naidu, at Annamayya Bhavan in Tirumala. This meeting follows a recent controversy regarding the alleged adulteration of ghee used in the preparation of the temple's "laddu prasadam."

After the board meeting, Naidu informed reporters that TTD would conduct an assessment of the non-Hindu employees working in various roles within the temple administration and submit the findings to the government. A 2018 report revealed that 44 employees of different religious faiths were working for the TTD.

According to sources, the resolution could impact approximately 300 of TTD’s 7,000 permanent staff. The organization also employs around 14,000 contract workers.

The decision has received backing from several employee unions, which argue that it complies with the Andhra Pradesh Endowments Act and the TTD Act.

The TTD Act has been amended three times to mandate that only Hindus can be employed by the temple board and its associated institutions. Additionally, a 1989 government order stipulated that TTD-administered positions would be reserved exclusively for Hindus.

However, despite these regulations, sources allege that non-Hindu employees have remained within the organization. Following the Chandrababu Naidu-led government’s return to power in June, complaints reportedly surfaced from Hindu employees, pointing out colleagues who belong to other religions.

