RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat alleged that 'demonic forces' are trying to 'dismantle' India, Hindus, and the Sangh. Speaking in Nagpur, he urged restraint in protests and called for the national song Vande Mataram to be sung in its entirety.

'Demonic Forces Trying to Break India, Hindus, Sangh'

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday alleged that “demonic forces” were making efforts to break India, Hindus and the Sangh, describing these efforts as “dismantling”, amid repeated protests by opposition parties and student organisations over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and demands for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.

Addressing the RSS centenary Vijayadashami Utsav at Reshimbagh ground in Maharashtra’s Nagpur, Bhagwat spoke about attempts to change regimes, alleged efforts to weaken India, Hindus and the Sangh, and the need to ensure that protests and political actions did not create divisions in society. “Changing the regime will change the situation, but this has never happened. It has not happened in the past, and it is not happening today either. Those who serve their own interests have always had their puppets to influence. How are these actions being carried out across the world? India's rise would put a stop to such actions, and therefore, India is their ultimate target,” he said.

He further alleged that forces seeking to weaken India were trying to break the country, Hindus and the RSS, and were receiving support from people driven by political ambitions. “These demonic forces know this, and that is why India is their target. They make efforts to find ways to break India, Hindus and the Sangh, and call it ‘dismantling’. They also receive support. People who share their tendencies, as well as ambitious leaders driven by pure lust for power and a lack of discretion, become available to them,” Bhagwat said.

“Similar attempts are also being made in India. However, in the past decades, India has followed a firm policy, and its leadership has guided the country with equal determination. This, along with the awakening of patriotism among India's younger generation in particular — the feeling that they have to do something for their country and that their country has a global responsibility — has generated social support, because of which these activities have been stopped,” he said.

On Protests and Political Actions

His remarks come after Senior Advocate Prashant Bhushan, All India Students Association (AISA) president Neha Bora and Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera have publicly used or discussed the phrase “regime change” during conferences and press addresses in Delhi in the context of the ongoing protests. “Now, society is vast, and our country is still developing; its development is not yet complete. Therefore, problems exist, and problems will always remain. Movements also arise because of these problems, and protests will inevitably take place in a democracy,” RSS chief added.

“But what should protests be for? They should be for finding solutions. The objective of a protest is to find a solution. Whether it is a group carrying out a protest, the government and administration taking action to maintain peace and order, or political leaders, our actions must not create any kind of discord, hatred or division within our united society,” RSS chief added.

Bhagwat called on protesters, political leaders and the administration to exercise restraint and ensure that their actions remained within constitutional and legal limits. “No matter how intense our feelings may be, our Constitution, the limits set by the law, and the standards of decent conduct in our speech and behaviour must also govern our actions. All of us must keep this in mind. The temptation of cheap popularity and political gain must not overpower our discretion and goodwill. It is the responsibility of all of us to ensure this. To prevent society from falling into this trap, ordinary people must also think and act with discretion,” he said.

Relevance of Vande Mataram

Separately, Bhagwat highlighted the continued relevance of the national song Vande Mataram, saying it remained a source of inspiration and calling for it to be sung in its entirety with pride and self-respect. His remarks come amid a mandate requiring all six stanzas of Vande Mataram to be sung at public gatherings, with the opposition parties opposing the move. “Vande Mataram remains powerful enough to inspire us even today. There should be no hesitation or opposition to singing the entire song in a loud voice, with pride and self-respect. Paying homage to India as our motherland, devotion to India as our motherland, taking pride in and emulating the lives of our common Indian ancestors, and shaping our lives according to the universal human values of India's eternal culture — these are the things that will always keep us united. They form the foundation for all our diversities, including those of faiths, regions, languages and castes,” Bhagwat said.