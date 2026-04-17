BJP spokesperson Tuhin Sinha slammed CM MK Stalin's 'black flag' protest, stating the upcoming Delimitation Exercise will weaken dynastic politics by increasing Lok Sabha seats uniformly, empowering new leaders and angering the public against DMK.

Delimitation to Weaken Dynastic Politics

BJP national spokesperson Tuhin Sinha launched a stinging critique of the DMK leadership on Friday, warning that "black flag" protest of Chief Minister MK Stalin would only serve to alienate the public. Speaking from Tiruchirappalli, Sinha claimed that the upcoming Delimitation Exercise would revolutionise the political landscape of Tamil Nadu by empowering new leaders and weakening the grip of political dynasties.

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Sinha argued that the proposed expansion of Lok Sabha seats--expected to rise to a total of 850--is a direct threat to entrenched political families. He noted that the redrawing of constituencies is set to increase the number of parliamentary seats by approximately 50% across all states, including Tamil Nadu. He further dismissed fears that South Indian states would be disadvantaged, citing Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent parliamentary assurance that the seat increase would be uniform across the country. "The Delimitation Exercise will deal a very heavy blow to dynastic politics so imagine when there are 50% more seats a whole lot of new leaders with non political background will be coming to the forefront, this will obviously make the control of dynastic Party weaks his primary concern seems to be that, if you have follow the speech of Amit Shah in parliament yesterday he had made very clear every state will uniformly get increase of 50 percent of seats. Tamil Nadu stands to gain the way north India states, Stalin is himself aware. The black flag protest will only increase people's anger against him if he does not control these habits," said Tuhin.

BJP Defends Centre's Fund Allocation

Addressing the DMK's frequent allegations that the Union Government is withholding the state's rightful share of funds, Sinha urged the Tamil Nadu leadership to "properly read the bill." "The problem is these people don't read the bill", said Tuhin. He provided a robust defense of the Centre's financial contributions to the state over the last decade. Approximately 14 lakh crore has been transferred to Tamil Nadu specifically for welfare schemes in the last ten years.

Sinha highlighted numerous initiatives that have directly benefited the state's coastal communities. Challenging the DMK's narrative, Sinha urged Tamil Nadu's leadership to "properly read the bill" before criticising the Union government's contributions to the state. "In the last ten years, 14 lakh crores have been transferred to Tamil Nadu only for social welfare schemes. When it comes to the fishery sector, lots of initiatives have benefited fishermen of Tamil Nadu. Then, where is this narrative that Tamil Nadu is getting its due, Stalin is not getting his due," said Sinha.

NDA Confident of Tamil Nadu Win

He downplayed the influence of emerging political figures like actor-turned-politician Vijay, stating he is "not a significant player," and predicted that the NDA would secure a "comfortable win" in Tamil Nadu in the upcoming electoral contests. Sinha concluded by warning the Chief Minister that persisting with hostile optics, such as black flag protests, would ultimately backfire as citizens recognise the benefits of central reforms.

Legislative Context of Delimitation and Other Bills

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha is continuing its discussion and vote on the passage of the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, which provides 33 per cent reservation to women in Parliament and State Assemblies, along with the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) bill, 2026 extending it to Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir, and the Delimitation Bill, which is set to increase and redraw Lok Sabha constituencies, increasing them to 850. (ANI)