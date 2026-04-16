Congress leader Imran Masood said his party backs women's reservation but warned the delimitation exercise will cause a federal imbalance, penalizing states that controlled population and giving the commission unchecked power.

Congress Flags Delimitation Concerns

Congress leader Imran Masood on Thursday said his party supports women's reservation, but the delimitation exercise will create an imbalance in the federal structure. Speaking to ANI, Masood said, "The Delimitation Commission will have unlimited power, and those who remain in power without checks and balances always face losses, extreme losses. These are extremely important issues that need to be discussed."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

He also said, "States that have controlled their population will have to suffer because of this. This will create a sense of regional imbalance."

The Delimitation Bill, 2026, along with the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, were introduced in the Lok Sabha on Thursday after the Opposition pressed for a division against the move to introduce three Bills, instead of a voice vote. Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla initiated the division to move to introduce the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026. PM Modi sought unanimous support for the bills. Opposition parties have raised strong concerns over the Delimitation Bill.

PM Modi Issues Stern Warning to Opposition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday issued a stern warning to the Opposition for their objection to the The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026 bill that seeks to implement women's reservation from the 2029 Lok Sabha election, stating that if they oppose, they "will pay a price for a long time", emphasising women's growing participation in the decision-making process.

Participating in the debate in Lok Sabha, PM Modi noted that the time demands to involve more women in the parliament decision-making process, giving them the right to whose idea was initiated 25-30 years ago. PM advised the Opposition not to make a mistake by opposing the bill, highlighting Women's "political consciousness" and their ability to influence decisions. (ANI)