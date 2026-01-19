AAP leader Atishi wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah over Delhi's worsening law and order, citing murders, robberies, and gang wars. She requested a meeting to discuss the rising crime rate and the fear among citizens in the national capital.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Atishi, has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressing concern over the worsening law and order situation in the national capital and has requested a meeting to discuss the matter.

In a post on X, she further wrote, "I have written to the Hon'ble Home Minister @AmitShah ji seeking time to discuss the rapidly deteriorating law and order situation in Delhi. Repeated incidents of murder, robbery, gang wars and shoot-outs are creating fear among citizens. Delhi deserves safety, not silence!" I have written to the Hon’ble Home Minister @AmitShah ji seeking time to discuss the rapidly deteriorating law and order situation in Delhi. Repeated incidents of murder, robbery, gang wars and shoot-outs are creating fear among citizens. Delhi deserves safety, not silence! pic.twitter.com/i5vVtAWv7s — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) January 19, 2026

Atishi's Letter to Home Minister

Recalling the bomb blast near the Red Fort in the national capital, the AAP leader raised serious questions about the security system across the city. In her letter, Atishi wrote, "The rising crime rate in Delhi has created an atmosphere of fear among the people. An AAP worker was murdered near the house of CM Rekha Gupta. A murder took place in broad daylight outside a gym in Greater Kailash... The bomb blast near the Red Fort also raised serious questions about the security system. The law-and-order situation in Delhi is a matter of national prestige and internal security... Please grant me time to meet with you to discuss the deteriorating law and order situation."

Red Fort Blast Probe Details

Earlier on November 10 2025, several people were killed, and others sustained injuries in a car blast near the historic Red Fort. The NIA has alleged that Amir Rashid Ali facilitated the purchase of the Hyundai i20 car used in the attack, which was later converted into a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (IED).

Key Accused and Their Roles

Jasir Bilal Wani, alias Danish, another accused, is alleged to have provided technical expertise to the module, including modifying drones and attempting to build rockets as part of the terror preparations. The agency has said that Jasir worked closely with Umar-un-Nabi in planning the attack.

The probe agency has forensically established that Umar-un-Nabi, a resident of Pulwama district and an assistant professor in the General Medicine Department at Al Falah University in Faridabad, was the driver of the IED-laden car. Investigators maintain that the attack was meticulously planned and coordinated across multiple locations. The case was handed over to the NIA by the Union Home Ministry soon after the blast. The agency has stated that it is working in close coordination with various state police forces to identify, track, and arrest every individual involved in the terror conspiracy.