At CM Rekha Gupta's request, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has approved a new MEMU train service between Delhi and Faridabad. This move aims to provide a faster, affordable transport option for daily commuters and ease road traffic.

New MEMU Train to Ease Delhi-Faridabad Commute

At the request of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has approved the operation of a new Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) rail service between Delhi and Faridabad.

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Welcoming the decision, the Chief Minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Railway Minister, saying the new service would provide significant relief to thousands of people who commute daily between Delhi and Faridabad.

The Chief Minister said a large number of people from Faridabad and nearby areas travel to Delhi every day for work, education, business and other purposes. For a long time, residents and regular passengers had been demanding additional and more convenient rail connectivity. With the existing transport network under heavy pressure, commuters often faced overcrowding, delays and inconvenience.

She said the introduction of the MEMU service would offer commuters a faster, affordable and more accessible public transport option, according to a release from CMO. The Chief Minister added that the Delhi government has been working closely with the Centre to address day-to-day commuting issues and improve transport infrastructure for citizens. She said projects related to transport and connectivity in Delhi and the National Capital Region are gaining momentum under the 'double-engine government'. According to her, the new rail service will not only save travel time for passengers but also help reduce pressure on road traffic.

What is a MEMU Train?

A Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) is a modern electric passenger train service operated by Indian Railways for short- and medium-distance travel on main railway routes. Unlike conventional trains, MEMU trains do not have a separate locomotive. Instead, the train is powered through motor coaches, making it more efficient on routes with frequent stops. These services are primarily designed to improve connectivity between cities and nearby towns rather than intra-city travel, the release said.

Features of Modern MEMU Trains

MEMU trains generally run at speeds of around 100 to 110 kmph and are considered a fast, economical and convenient mode of transport for daily commuters, office-goers and students. Their design allows quicker boarding and deboarding, making short-distance travel smoother and more efficient. Modern MEMU trains are also equipped with facilities such as LED lighting, GPS-based passenger information systems, bio-toilets, CCTV cameras and energy-efficient technology. (ANI)