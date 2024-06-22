Delhi water crisis: Long queues persist at tankers as Atishi's hunger strike enters day 2

Delhi Water Minister Atishi has highlighted that over 28,000 residents of the national capital "won't get water today" due to a significant reduction in the water supply from Haryana. The city is receiving over 100 million gallons per day (MGD) less than required.

Amidst the scorching heat, residents in several areas of Delhi, including Chilla Gaon in Mayur Vihar, Sanjay Colony in Okhla, and Geeta Colony, are grappling with severe water shortages. People were seen lining up in queues to collect water from tankers as the crisis worsens.

Atishi, who has began an indefinite hunger strike in Bhogal, south Delhi, declared that she will continue fasting until the 2.8 million people of Delhi receive their fair share of water from Haryana. In a video message on X, she explained, "Delhi needs a total of 1005 MGD of water, of which 613 MGD is sourced from Haryana. Over the past few weeks, this supply has significantly decreased, with only 513 MGD being released. One MGD of water serves 28,500 people, so if Haryana is giving 100 MGD less water, over 2.8 million people are not receiving water daily."

On Friday, Atishi said that Haryana sent 110 MGD less water to Delhi, leaving more than 2.8 million residents without water for the day. "I made every possible effort to secure Delhi’s rightful share of water, but Haryana’s BJP government didn’t comply. I had no other option but to sit on this indefinite strike," she said.

Atishi's hunger strike began on Friday to press for more water from Haryana as Delhi faces an unprecedented heatwave, which has increased water demand. The water crisis has also sparked a blame game between the BJP and AAP, with accusations of water theft and the role of private tankers exacerbating the situation.

