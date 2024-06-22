MP SHOCKER! Woman assaulted publicly with a stick in Dhar as bystanders film act, 1 held (WATCH)

Police sources reported that the incident occurred on June 20 after the woman allegedly fled from her home with a man. Upon taking notice of the viral video, the police quickly identified the location as being within the Tanda police station limits in the district, according to Superintendent of Police (SP) Manoj Kumar Singh.

Madhya Pradesh police have arrested one person in the Dhar district for brutally assaulting a woman in public while bystanders filmed the incident instead of intervening. The police action followed the circulation of a video showing the assault, which went viral on social media.

The video captured a group of four men restraining a woman while one man repeatedly striked her with a wooden stick. A crowd of onlookers can be seen in the background, passively observing the assault.

Police sources reported that the incident occurred on June 20 after the woman allegedly fled from her home with a man. Upon taking notice of the viral video, the police quickly identified the location as being within the Tanda police station limits in the district, according to Superintendent of Police (SP) Manoj Kumar Singh.

The main accused, identified as Noor Singh Bhuria, was arrested after the woman lodged a complaint. Police have formed teams to search for and arrest the other accused individuals involved in the assault, and further investigation is underway.

The opposition Congress party has criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in Madhya Pradesh, raising concerns about women's safety in the state. State Congress chief Jitu Patwari took to social media on Saturday and said, "This incident in Dhar district has once again raised serious questions on the safety of women under the BJP government. Madhya Pradesh ranks first in atrocities against women."

Patwari tagged Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, asking if the government would ensure a prompt and impartial investigation and justice for the victim. He also questioned why women are frequently subjected to harassment in Madhya Pradesh and why the government is failing to prevent such crimes.

Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development, Savitri Thakur, represents the Dhar (ST) Lok Sabha seat, adding further political pressure to the case.

