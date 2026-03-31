AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj criticizes the BJP's contradictory stance on Delhi's water supply, questioning why borewells are needed now after BJP leaders, including the former LG, previously insisted the city had 'plenty of water'.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj flagged a sharp contradiction in the BJP's stand, pointing out that while its own former Lieutenant Governor (LG) V.K. Saxena repeatedly claimed there was no water shortage in Delhi, the government is now turning to borewell sources. He questioned why a city said to have ample water is facing such measures and called out the BJP for deflecting responsibility instead of addressing the crisis.

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AAP Questions BJP's Contradictory Stance

Referring to the summer action plan issued by the Delhi Jal Board, AAP Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj stated, "In 2023, when the then Aam Aadmi Party government stated that Delhi does not have sufficient water as per its population and that Haryana should provide water to Delhi or the central government should arrange water for the city, the BJP-appointed Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena used to issue letters claiming that Arvind Kejriwal does not know how to manage water, while asserting that Delhi has plenty of water."

The AAP Delhi Unit Chief further said, "Like the LG, in 2024, BJP Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva also claimed that Delhi has plenty of water and that there is only a management issue. BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj would even post videos of minor pipe leakages. When the BJP-appointed LG and Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva kept insisting that there is ample water, then why does the BJP government now need borewell water?"

Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "The BJP government should already have enough water. If there is plenty of water, then provide it; why are you not doing so? This is the reality of the BJP, they only blame others and do not want to do any work themselves."

PM Modi on National Water Conservation

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the need to "reiterate the resolve" for water conservation across the nation, hailing the impact of several campaigns throughout the years in bringing awareness to the cause.

Addressing the nation in the 132nd episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi highlighted that the water conservation campaign, which began eleven years ago, has successfully resulted in improving the water harvesting infrastruction in the nation.

"Under this campaign, nearly 5 million artificial water harvesting structures have been built in the country," he said. A significant focus of this address was the 'Amrit Sarovar' campaign, under which 70,000 water bodies have been created across the nation. (ANI)