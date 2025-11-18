Delhi University has suspended DUSU Joint Secretary and ABVP leader Deepika Jha for two months for allegedly assaulting a professor. The university termed the act 'gross indiscipline' and has mandated a written apology for her suspension to be revoked.

Delhi University has suspended Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) Joint Secretary and ABVP leader Deepika Jha for two months, after she allegedly assaulted a professor on campus at Dr. BR Ambedkar College in October. The university has issued a formal order on November 14 suspending her as an office-bearer for two months.

Suspension for 'Gross Indiscipline'

"The conduct of Deepika Jha is unacceptable and unbecoming on the part of a student and an office bearer of DUSU. Such an incident reflects a serious breach of discipline and decorum expected within the University community. This act of physical assault is an act of gross indiscipline as per Ordinance XV-B 3 (a) of the Ordinances of the University," an official order read.

Conditions of Suspension

Acting on the recommendations, the University has suspended her from the post of Joint Secretary, effective immediately, for a period of two months, subject to strict conditions. The varsity also stated Jha must submit a written apology to Prof. Sujit Kumar for her misconduct and inappropriate behaviour. She shall submit an undertaking of good conduct, affirming her commitment to maintaining decorum and contributing to a positive academic environment, DU order read.

However, in the interest of academics, she may continue attending her classes and appearing in the examinations. Her suspension shall be revoked after a review of her conduct by the Enquiry Committee, it added.