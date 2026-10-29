Delhi traders urge the INDIA bloc to reschedule their November 1 rally at Ramlila Maidan, fearing that traffic and crowd disruptions will severely impact business turnover during the critical Diwali shopping season.

Traders Urge Postponement of INDIA Bloc Rally

New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI): The Federation of Sadar Bazar Trades Association (Regd.), the apex body representing traders in Delhi’s Sadar Bazar, has written to the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, urging him to intervene and ensure that the proposed INDIA bloc rally at Ramlila Maidan on November 1 is postponed until after November 10, in view of the ongoing festive trading season.

In its letter, the association expressed concern that the rally could disrupt business activities during the Diwali season, one of the most important trading periods for Delhi’s commercial markets. It stated that the period from Dhanteras to Diwali accounts for an estimated business turnover of around Rs 25,000 crore, providing crucial annual earnings for thousands of traders, shopkeepers and small business owners.

Impact on Local Businesses

The association said traders had already suffered substantial losses during September and October due to repeated protests, rallies and traffic restrictions. These disruptions, it said, had affected customer footfall, the movement of goods and access to commercial establishments, particularly in densely populated wholesale markets. The proposed rally could further affect business operations in major trading hubs, including Sadar Bazar, Chandni Chowk, Khari Baoli and Chawri Bazar.

Concerns Over Livelihoods and Logistics

The association warned that traffic diversions, road closures and large crowds could disrupt the movement of customers and the transportation and delivery of goods, resulting in additional financial losses for businesses during the crucial festive period. Highlighting the impact on livelihoods, the association said the festive season was particularly important for small traders and the thousands of workers, sales staff, helpers and delivery personnel dependent on these businesses.

Any disruption during this limited trading window could affect the annual earnings of traders and the livelihoods of their families. The association appealed to Rahul Gandhi to consider the concerns of Delhi’s trading community and persuade the Congress leadership to reschedule the rally until after November 10, allowing businesses to complete their festive-season operations without disruption. It emphasised that political programmes could be rescheduled in the larger public interest, while the Diwali trading season represented a critical opportunity for small businesses to secure their annual income.

The letter was signed by Rakesh Kumar Yadav, President; Kamal Kumar, General Secretary; and Deepak Mittal, Treasurer of the Federation of Sadar Bazar Trades Association (Regd.). The Federation also wrote to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. Kirana Committee Delhi also wrote to Akhilesh Yadav and former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, demanding postponement of the protests. INDIA bloc, led by Congress, has planned a mega rally against CEC Gyanesh Kumar and Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls at Ramlila Maidan on November 1. (ANI)