    Delhi to Varanasi Indigo flight gets hoax bomb threat, probe underway

    A bomb threat on an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Varanasi at 5:35 AM led to its cancellation. Passengers and the aircraft were thoroughly searched, but no explosives were found. Authorities are investigating the source of the threat amid heightened security following similar incidents in Delhi. Passengers are advised to remain vigilant.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 28, 2024, 8:48 AM IST

    This morning, a bomb threat was reported on an IndiGo flight scheduled to travel from Delhi to Varanasi. The alarming message received at 5:35 AM, led to immediate action from authorities.

    As soon as the threat was communicated, the flight was promptly cancelled. All passengers on the plane were thoroughly searched, and the aircraft was subjected to an exhaustive inspection by a bomb disposal squad. Fortunately, no explosive devices were found on board.

    The incident caused considerable disruption and raised concerns about passenger safety. Security teams are now investigating the origin of the threatening message, aiming to identify who sent it and from where.

    This incident follows earlier bomb threats targeting a school and a hospital in Delhi, heightening the sense of urgency and alertness among the city's security forces.

    The authorities are treating these threats with the utmost seriousness and have increased security measures to ensure the safety of the public and travellers. Passengers are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities.

    Last Updated May 28, 2024, 8:51 AM IST
