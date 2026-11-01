The Centre has approved extending the Delhi–Siliguri bullet train corridor to Guwahati, Assam. CM Himanta Biswa Sarma stated this project is a pivotal move for East India's connectivity and economic growth in the upcoming years.

Expansion of High-Speed Rail Corridor

Centre has approved the extension of the proposed Delhi–Siliguri high-speed rail corridor up to Guwahati, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday. Celebrating the Centre's green light for the mega infrastructure project, CM Sarma took a political swipe at the Opposition on X. Sarma wrote, "Isiliye, Modi kahin nahi jayega!" ("That is why Modi isn't going anywhere!"). The remark is likely a sharp counter to recent controversy centring on Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks after following an event where an attendee said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not be stepping down anytime soon.

"Guwahati–Delhi in under 8 hours? Yes! The extension of the Northern bullet train corridor to Guwahati is a pivotal moment for East India," Sarma said, expressing gratitude to PM Modi and Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. "The corridor was initially meant to end at Siliguri. After my written request and meeting with Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw Ji in July, he saw merit in our proposal and approved its extension into the North East. This is what a government that listens and delivers looks like," he said.

Economic Impact and Future Connectivity

He said the project would benefit Assam as it prepares for new high-tech industries. "As Assam prepares for a new wave of high-tech industries, fast, affordable flight like connectivity to Delhi and two state capitals will open up enormous opportunities for businesses and livelihoods." Sarma added that a bullet train to Assam had once seemed too far-fetched to become a public demand. "Today, what we scarcely dared to dream is becoming reality," he said. He also shared a picture along with his post.

Guwahati–Delhi in under 8 hours? Yes! The extension of the Northern bullet train corridor to Guwahati is a pivotal moment for East India. My heartfelt gratitude to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji and Hon’ble Railway Minister Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw Ji. The corridor was initially meant to end at Siliguri. After my written request and meeting with Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw Ji in July, he saw merit in our proposal and approved its extension into the North East. This is what a government that listens and delivers looks like. As Assam prepares for a new wave of high-tech industries, fast, affordable flight like connectivity to Delhi and two state capitals will open up enormous opportunities for businesses and livelihoods. A bullet train to Assam once seemed so far-fetched that it never even became a public demand. Today, what we scarcely dared to dream is becoming reality. Isiliye, Modi kahin nahi jayega! Have a great day! — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 1, 2026

Proposal and Implementation

In a letter to Vaishnaw dated June 7, Sarma had welcomed the announcement of the Delhi–Siliguri High-Speed Rail Corridor, which connects Delhi, Lucknow, Varanasi, Patna and Siliguri. He had urged that the corridor be extended to Guwahati, calling its omission "a matter of concern." In the letter, Sarma described Guwahati as the gateway to the Northeast and the region's largest economic and transportation hub. He argued that an extension would reinforce "the Northeast's integration with India's growth story".

This comes after Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the 'Northern Corridor' of the bullet train network. This will begin in Delhi, connecting Agra, Kanpur, Lucknow, and Ayodhya, and will extend further through Varanasi and Patna, reaching all the way to Guwahati. "Once this Northern Corridor is completed in the coming years, you will be able to travel from Delhi to Agra in just 59 minutes; Delhi to Kanpur in one hour and 45 minutes; Delhi to Lucknow will take two hours and 12 minutes; Delhi to Varanasi will take 3 hours and 33 minutes and to Prayagraj, 33 minutes... Many people—especially those in the opposition—will repeatedly spread the misconception that this bullet train is only for the rich... The fare will be very economical and much less than flight tickets," he said. (ANI)