A 19-year-old Delhi youth has been booked for rash driving after his car collided with another car in North Goa, killing a 65-year-old man. According to Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Wilson D'souza, Shaurya Goyal, a resident of Hauz Khas, was driving the car recklessly on February 23 when it crashed into another vehicle at a junction. The impact severely injured Bhagat Ram Sharma, 65, from Madhya Pradesh, who succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Four others in the car, including the deceased's wife and a three-year-old, were injured.

Police Detail the Incident

Sub-Divisional Police Officer Wilson D'souza says, "On 23rd February, 2026, two vehicles collided at a junction. The person who was driving, the accused's name is Shaurya Goyal, aged 19 years. He is a resident of Hauz Khas, South West Delhi. He drove his Mahindra Thar vehicle while proceeding from Mapusa to Anjuna in a rash and negligent manner without taking proper care and caution, lost control over his vehicle and dashed into another car...Bhagat Ram Sharma, aged 65 years, a resident of Madhya Pradesh, got severely injured and succumbed to injuries at the hospital."

Investigation and Aftermath

D'Souza added that following the completion of all post-mortem formalities, the body of the 65-year-old victim will be handed over to his family members. "The accused has been cooperating and both vehicles are at the police station...Four people were travelling in the car, which was hit by the Thar vehicle, in which the deceased's wife suffered a fracture and a three-year-old suffered minor injuries...After following all postmortem formalities, the body will be handed over to the family members today." added D'Souza.

