Delhi's Lady Don: The rise and fall of Zoya Khan, gangster Hashim Baba's wife

For years, she remained untraceable, operating from the shadows while managing her jailed husband’s criminal empire. But now, the law has finally caught up with Zoya Khan, the notorious 'Lady Don' of Delhi. The wife of gangster Hashim Baba was arrested by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police for possessing 270 grams of heroin worth approximately Rs 1 crore in the international market. Her arrest has sent shockwaves through Delhi’s underworld, exposing her deep ties to organized crime, according to media reports.

Who is Zoya Khan?

Zoya Khan, 33, is the third wife of gangster Hashim Baba, a dreaded criminal currently lodged in Tihar Jail with multiple cases of murder, extortion, and arms smuggling against him. Before marrying Baba in 2017, Zoya was married to another man but later divorced. The two were neighbors in North East Delhi, where their relationship developed, eventually leading to her entry into the world of crime.

How Zoya Khan Took Over Hashim Baba's Criminal Empire

With her husband behind bars, Zoya seamlessly stepped into the role of gang leader, much like Haseena Parkar, the sister of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, who managed his illicit operations, reported NDTV quoting sources. Police sources suggest that Zoya was actively handling extortion, drug supply, and criminal networking for Baba's gang. She meticulously avoided direct involvement in crimes to evade police action.

Unlike conventional crime bosses, Zoya maintained a high-profile social image. She was often spotted at luxury parties, flaunting expensive brands, and gaining a large social media following. She frequently visited her husband in Tihar Jail, where he allegedly trained her in coded language to manage finances and gang operations effectively.

How Was She Finally Caught?

The Delhi Police's Special Cell had been tracking Zoya Khan for years, but she had always managed to stay ahead of law enforcement. However, acting on a tip-off, Special Cell officers, led by ACP Sanjay Dutt and Inspector Sandeep Dabas, arrested her from the Welcome area of North East Delhi while she was in the process of supplying drugs.

The police recovered 270 grams of high-purity heroin, allegedly sourced from Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, for further distribution in Delhi. Her arrest marks a significant breakthrough in curbing organized crime in the capital.

Connections to the Nadir Shah Murder Case

Investigators suspect that Zoya was providing shelter to shooters involved in the Nadir Shah murder case. Shah, a prominent gym owner in South Delhi’s Greater Kailash-1, was shot dead in September 2024. Last month, Zoya was questioned at the Special Cell’s Lodhi Colony office about her possible role in harboring the accused.

A Family Deeply Rooted in Crime

Crime runs in Zoya's family. Her mother was jailed in 2024 for alleged involvement in a sex trafficking ring and is currently out on bail. Her father was also linked to drug supply networks.

Zoya operated from different hideouts in North East Delhi, primarily Usmanpur, and was constantly guarded by 4–5 armed gang members—loyalists of her husband, Hashim Baba.

Zoya Khan's Ties to Lawrence Bishnoi's Gang

Zoya's husband, Hashim Baba, was implicated in the Nadir Shah murder case and reportedly confessed to having connections with notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Bishnoi, who is currently imprisoned, runs a vast network of contract killers and was involved in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala and the firing incident outside Bollywood star Salman Khan’s house.

Despite being in separate prisons, Baba and Bishnoi allegedly coordinated criminal activities through illicit phone networks and video calls.

The Rise of Gang Wars in North East Delhi

The region of North East Delhi has long been a hub for organized crime, home to gangs like the Chhenu Gang, the Hashim Baba Gang, and the Nasir Pehelwan Gang. While these groups primarily focus on drug trafficking, they have been involved in a string of violent murders and extortions since 2007.

Zoya Khan's arrest marks the end of an era of untouchability for Delhi’s most powerful female crime boss. With both Zoya and her husband in custody, the police hope to dismantle their criminal network and restore order to the crime-ridden areas of North East Delhi. However, given the deep-rooted nature of these underworld connections, the fight against organized crime is far from over.

