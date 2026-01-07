Delhi's Karkardooma Court ordered the release of Delhi Riots 2020 accused Shifa Ur Rehman, Meeran Haider, Mohd. Saleem Khan, and Gulfisha Fatima after verifying their surety bonds, following their bail grant from the Supreme Court.

Delhi's Karkardooma Court on Wednesday issued orders for the release of the Delhi Riots case 2020 accused Shifa Ur Rehman, Meeran Haider, Mohd. Saleem Khan and Gulfisha Fatima. The court issued the release order after verification of their surety bonds. Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Sameer Bajpai issued the orders for the release of the accused persons.

The court has listed the matter to deposit the passport or for filing of affidavits by the accused who doesn't have a passport on January 15. After getting bail from the Supreme Court, the 4 accused on Tuesday filed their bail bonds and surety bonds in the Karkardooma Court.

Bail Conditions and Further Hearings

Meanwhile, Saleem Malik Munna's regular bail application is listed for hearing on Thursday.

Karkardooma Court had called a verification report of sureties filed by Shifa Ur Rehman, Meeran Haider, Mohd Saleem Khan and Gulfisha Fatima with their bail bonds. The court directed them to furnish a bail bond of Rs. 2 lakh and two surety bonds of the same amount. The court has also imposed other conditions, including depositing their passport.

Supreme Court's Bail Ruling

The Supreme Court granted bail to 5 accused of the Delhi riots yesterday. The Supreme Court had rejected the bail applications of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel. While it granted bail to Shifa Ur Rehman, Meeran Haider, Mohd Saleem Khan, Shadab Ahmad and Gulfisha Fatima. They are accused in a larger Conspiracy of the Delhi Riots case. They have been booked under the stringent provisions of UAPA.

Other Accused in the Case

Earlier, Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita and Asif Iqbal Tanha were granted bail. Ishrat Jahan was also granted bail. In this case, Ex MCD councillor Tahir Hussain is also an accused.