  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi reports 331 new COVID cases, positivity rate rises to 0.68%

    With an increase in new infections, the national capital's COVID-19 positive rate has risen to 0.68 percent.

    Delhi reports 331 new COVID cases positivity rate rises to dot 68 per cent gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 27, 2021, 5:13 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    According to the city health department, 331 new cases of coronavirus were registered in Delhi in the previous 24 hours, the highest daily total since June 9. During the same time period, one individual died as a result of the dangerous virus, according to the report. The additional cases have brought the total number of tally in the city to 14,43,683, while the number of fatalities has risen to 25,106.

    With a jump in new infections, the COVID-19 positive rate in the national capital has risen to 0.68 percent. In Delhi, more than 14.17 lakh people have recovered from coronavirus illness.

    Meanwhile, the Delhi administration has imposed a night curfew beginning Thursday, December 27. The municipal administration announced on Sunday that a night curfew will be implemented in Delhi from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning on Monday. The yellow warning would result in a slew of new restrictions under the Delhi government's four-stage Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

    Also Read | Delhi records 249 new COVID cases, Mumbai registers 683; both cities witness huge jump

    Government officials, judges and judicial officers, medical professionals, pregnant women and patients, individuals travelling on foot to buy vital products, media employees, and those travelling to or returning from railway stations, bus stops, and airports are all excluded from the curfew.

    For the unaware, other limitations imposed by the yellow warning include a night curfew, the closure of schools and universities, the closing of non-essential stores, and a halving of metro train seating capacity.

    Also Read | Omicron in India: Delhi bans Christmas, New Year celebrations amid surge in cases

    In light of the recent spike in Omicron cases across the country, the Delhi government and the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) prohibited all Christmas and New Year's Eve parties and gatherings in the national capital on Wednesday.

    "All DMs and District DCPs should ensure that no cultural event/gathering/congregation/take place in NCT of Delhi for celebrating Christmas or New Year," the DDMA directive said.

    Last Updated Dec 27, 2021, 5:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tirupati Tirumala Devasthanam begins sale of darshan tickets for January 2022 Here all about it

    Tirupati Tirumala Devasthanam begins sale of darshan tickets for January 2022; Here's all about it

    NITI Aayog releases 4th edition of the State Health Index for 2019-20-dnm

    NITI Aayog releases 4th edition of the State Health Index for 2019–20

    Mamata Banerjee shocked over Missionaries of Charity bank accounts being frozen gcw

    Mamata Banerjee 'shocked' over Missionaries of Charity bank accounts being frozen

    Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Election: Huge boost for AAP as debutant bags 14 seats, BJP wins 12 Punjab Election 2022-dnm

    Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Election: Huge boost for AAP as debutant bags 14 seats, BJP wins 12

    Punjab Election 2022 BJP Amarinder Singh Dhindsa SAD Sanyukt seal prepoll alliance issue manifesto gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: BJP, Amarinder Singh, Dhindsa's SAD (Sanyukt) seal pre-poll alliance, to issue manifesto

    Recent Stories

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu swimsuit pics from her Goa vacation will make you miss the beaches see pics drb

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s swimsuit pics from her Goa vacation will make you miss the beaches; see pics

    Vivian Dsena-Vahbiz Dorabjee announce separation, details inside SCJ

    Vivian Dsena-Vahbiz Dorabjee announce separation, details inside

    Mia Khalifa raises temperature, goes braless on Mexico beach (Pictures) RCB

    Mia Khalifa raises temperature, goes braless on Mexico beach (Pictures)

    Tirupati Tirumala Devasthanam begins sale of darshan tickets for January 2022 Here all about it

    Tirupati Tirumala Devasthanam begins sale of darshan tickets for January 2022; Here's all about it

    NITI Aayog releases 4th edition of the State Health Index for 2019-20-dnm

    NITI Aayog releases 4th edition of the State Health Index for 2019–20

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs JFC Match Highlights (Game 41): Kerala Blasters, Jamshedpur FC play out 1-1 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 41): Kerala Blasters, Jamshedpur FC play out 1-1 draw

    Video Icon
    Watch Hindu groups stop Christmas event in Karnataka, ask Christian school to put up Lord Shiva photo-ycb

    Watch: Hindu groups stop Christmas event in Karnataka, ask Christian school to put up Lord Shiva photo

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC: KBFC has to stay together with the force to continue - Ivan Vukomanovic on JFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: KBFC has to stay together with the force to continue - Ivan Vukomanovic on JFC clash

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs FCG Match Highlights (Game 40): Odisha FC holds FC Goa 1-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 40): Odisha FC holds FC Goa 1-1

    Video Icon
    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair - gps

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair

    Video Icon