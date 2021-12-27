Delhi reports 331 new COVID cases, positivity rate rises to 0.68%

With an increase in new infections, the national capital's COVID-19 positive rate has risen to 0.68 percent.

According to the city health department, 331 new cases of coronavirus were registered in Delhi in the previous 24 hours, the highest daily total since June 9. During the same time period, one individual died as a result of the dangerous virus, according to the report. The additional cases have brought the total number of tally in the city to 14,43,683, while the number of fatalities has risen to 25,106.

With a jump in new infections, the COVID-19 positive rate in the national capital has risen to 0.68 percent. In Delhi, more than 14.17 lakh people have recovered from coronavirus illness.

Meanwhile, the Delhi administration has imposed a night curfew beginning Thursday, December 27. The municipal administration announced on Sunday that a night curfew will be implemented in Delhi from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning on Monday. The yellow warning would result in a slew of new restrictions under the Delhi government's four-stage Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

Government officials, judges and judicial officers, medical professionals, pregnant women and patients, individuals travelling on foot to buy vital products, media employees, and those travelling to or returning from railway stations, bus stops, and airports are all excluded from the curfew.

For the unaware, other limitations imposed by the yellow warning include a night curfew, the closure of schools and universities, the closing of non-essential stores, and a halving of metro train seating capacity.

In light of the recent spike in Omicron cases across the country, the Delhi government and the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) prohibited all Christmas and New Year's Eve parties and gatherings in the national capital on Wednesday.

"All DMs and District DCPs should ensure that no cultural event/gathering/congregation/take place in NCT of Delhi for celebrating Christmas or New Year," the DDMA directive said.