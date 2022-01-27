Delhi: Weekend curfew lifted, odd-even system ends; night curfew to continue

At the DDMA meeting on Thursday, it was also agreed that weddings would be permitted in Delhi with a maximum attendance of 200 persons or 50% of the venue capacity.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday agreed to suspend the weekend curfew in Delhi. The virtual conference, convened by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other important officials, resolved to keep the national capital's night curfew in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. With the fall of COVID-19 cases in Delhi, the meeting also resolved that the odd-even method for stores would be phased out. According to sources, the DDMA's next meeting will determine whether or not to reopen schools.

At the DDMA meeting on Thursday, it was also agreed that weddings would be permitted in Delhi with a maximum attendance of 200 persons or 50% of the venue capacity. Furthermore, pubs, restaurants, and movie halls in Delhi can now operate at 50% capacity. According to further reports, government offices may work at 50% capacity.

Earlier this morning, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain stated that the COVID-19 situation in Delhi was under control and that the city would record less than 5,000 cases today.

"The positive rate will also fall from the current 10%," he told reporters. In the evening, the daily figures are released in Delhi.

The Delhi administration advocated relaxing the weekend curfew and eliminating the odd-even plan for operating businesses in the city last Friday as the Covid-19 situation improved. Still, Lieutenant Governor Baijal urged keeping the restrictions in place until the situation improved further. The L-G office, on the other hand, had accepted the government's request to enable private offices to operate with half the employees. During the Omicron variant-driven third wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Delhi instituted various restrictions to stop the virus's spread, including night and weekend curfews and an odd-even system for stores.

