    Curbs will be soon scrapped with the dip in the Covid cases, says Kejriwal

    Earlier, the Delhi LG refused to lift the Coivd curbs; however, he allowed 50 per cent of attendance in private offices.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 25, 2022, 2:16 PM IST
    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the Covid-19 restrictions might be removed soon as the infection rate drops. The CM said the government and LG Anil Baijlal would work together to remove the restriction sooner. 

    Earlier, the Delhi LG refused to lift the Coivd curbs; however, he allowed 50 per cent of attendance in private offices. Arvind Kejriwal further added that the Covid infection rate in Delhi was nearly 10 per cent on Tuesday. The highest rate of infection in Delhi was 30 per cent on January 15. 

    Talking about the vaccine coverage in the national capital, Kejriwal said, In Delhi, 100 per cent of people are vaccinated with their first dose and 82 per cent with both doses of vaccines. He requested people to follow the Covid protocols, saying if the cases increased, the restriction would be reimposed. Kejriwal said if the case arises, the restriction will be reimposed. People would suffer, however, believe in us when we say we will impose the restrictions; we mean necessary restrictions. 

    He further added last week; we met a few traders. They requested the removal of the odd-even/weekend curfew. We sent the proposal to remove the curfew, but the L-G did not accept it. 

    He further clarified the LG is concerned about the health of the people. The Delhi government and the LG would work together to lift the restrictions as soon as possible. Delhi recorded a total of 5,760 new Covid cases on Monday. The daily positivity rate stands at 11.79 per cent. 

    In the last 24 hours, India recorded 2,55,874 new Covid-19 cases, a decrease from the previous day. After a five-day streak of over three lakh cases per day, India has seen a drop.

    The new cases filed today got the total Covid-19 cases to 3.98 crores. After the United States, India is the second worst-affected country.

    The number of active cases in India has increased to 5.62 per cent, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has increased marginally to 93.15 per cent. There are currently 22,36,842 active cases.

    Last Updated Jan 25, 2022, 2:16 PM IST
