Delhi Weather Today: Delhi-NCR witnessed heavy rain and strong winds on Sunday morning, leading to waterlogging in several areas. The Meteorological Department had already issued a red alert.

Delhi Weather Today: On Sunday morning, heavy rain accompanied by strong winds and storms lashed several states, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. The Indian Meteorological Department had already issued a red alert for Delhi regarding heavy rainfall. Following the downpour, several areas experienced waterlogging, with one car even submerged in water.

Heavy Rain and Strong Winds in Delhi

Delhi-NCR was severely affected by strong winds and heavy rain. The Meteorological Department had issued a warning for strong winds with speeds of 40 to 60 kilometers per hour. Several areas, including Jhajjar district in Haryana and parts of UP, also experienced heavy rain and strong winds.

IMD Issued Alert on Saturday

Earlier on Saturday, the IMD issued a red alert for Delhi and surrounding areas, stating that heavy rain accompanied by strong winds and storms could occur in the next few hours. Besides Delhi, Thane, Mumbai, and surrounding areas in Maharashtra experienced heavy rainfall late Saturday night, making it difficult for people to leave their homes. The Meteorological Department predicts heavy rainfall in Maharashtra, Goa, and nearby states for the next seven days.

Meanwhile, the weather in the Jammu division also changed suddenly after Saturday afternoon. Strong winds, rain, and hailstorms began. Hundreds of trees and electric poles were uprooted in the storm that lasted for about half an hour in Jammu, Kathua, Udhampur, and Doda districts.