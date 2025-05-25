Image Credit : social media

Thiruvananthapuram

Max Temperature: 29°C

Min Temperature: 25°C

Real Feel: 30°C

A cloudy day with occasional rain and the possibility of thunderstorms. Rainfall may become intense in some areas during the evening.

Kollam

Max Temperature: 29°C

Min Temperature: 26°C

Real Feel: 34°C

Heavy rain and breezy conditions, particularly in the afternoon. Flooding in certain areas is possible due to rainfall.