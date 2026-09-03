A property dealer was shot dead by unidentified assailants outside a gym in Delhi's Narela, with police suspecting extortion. In another case, a man was killed in Rohini by his niece and her associates, who have been arrested by the police.

Property Dealer Shot Dead in Narela

A property dealer was shot dead on Thursday morning by unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants outside a fitness centre in Outer Delhi's Narela area.

The attack occurred at around 7:15 am while the victim, identified as Pramod, was walking outside the gymnasium accompanied by a neighbour.

According to preliminary information, the two assailants arrived on a motorcycle and discharged roughly 16 rounds, with multiple bullets striking the victim.

Preliminary suspicion is that the killing could be linked to an extortion angle or old enmity, police said.

Police teams rushed to the spot and have launched an investigation.

Initial suspicions suggest the homicide may stem from a personal rivalry or an extortion demand.

Authorities are currently reviewing local CCTV footage to identify and track down the culprits.

Further investigation underway.

Man Killed in Rohini, Niece Among 3 Arrested

In a separate incident on Wednesday, a 24-year-old woman allegedly conspired with two of her male associates to kill her 60-year-old maternal uncle and rob cash and jewellery from his house in Delhi's Rohini, with police arresting all three accused within hours of the incident.

The incident took place in Rohini Sector-3 under the Rohini South police station area, where the victim, identified as Rakesh Khanna, lived with his wife.

According to police, Khanna was alone at home when the incident took place, as his wife had gone out.

When she returned, she found the house in disarray and Khanna unconscious. His mobile phone, cash, and jewellery were also missing.

Khanna was taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

Rohini District DCP Shashank Jaiswal said police received a call at around 7:30 pm regarding the incident and immediately began an investigation.

"We received a call around 7:30 pm stating that a man was unconscious and had been taken to the hospital by his wife, and that the house was in a state of disarray. We arrived at the scene and began our investigation," the DCP told reporters.

During the investigation, police found that the victim's wife's sister's daughter was allegedly involved in the crime.

Police subsequently apprehended the woman and two other accused and claimed to have recovered the looted cash and jewellery.