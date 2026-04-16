Delhi Police arrested Karanjeet Singh, a 25-year-old proclaimed offender wanted in a Gambling Act case. He was caught in the Tilak Nagar area after a tip-off. The accused, who has four prior criminal cases, had been on the run for a long time.

New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI) In a successful anti-crime operation, the Delhi Police arrested a proclaimed offender who had been evading arrest for a long time in a case registered under the Gambling Act, officials said on Thursday.

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On April 16, 2026, in a successful anti-crime operation, the Delhi Police West District arrested a proclaimed offender who was evading arrest for a long time in a case registered under the Gambling Act.

The Arrest

Officials from PP Madipur, under Police Station Punjabi Bagh, caught 25-year-old Karanjeet Singh on April 14 after receiving a tip-off from a secret informer.

The accused, who works as a tailor, had been declared a proclaimed offender by a court and was hiding to avoid police action. He was picked up from the Tilak Nagar area after the team laid a smart trap based on local intelligence.

The Police Operation

The operation was part of a focused drive by the police to trace and arrest absconders and proclaimed offenders across the district. A dedicated team had been working on the case for several days.

Acting quickly on specific information about the accused's movement, Head Constable Ashish Rathee and Constable Akshay carried out the arrest, police said.

The entire operation was closely supervised by Inspector Sanjay Dahiya, SHO of PS Punjabi Bagh, along with Sub-Inspector Mukesh Yadav, in charge of PP Madipur, and Assistant Commissioner of Police Jai Prakash, Punjabi Bagh. Senior officers oversaw the entire effort.

Accused's Background and Legal Action

During questioning, police confirmed that Karanjeet Singh has a criminal background with four previous cases registered against him. He had been on the run in the Gambling Act case for a considerable period before being declared a proclaimed offender by the court.

The accused has been formally arrested and produced before the court. Further legal proceedings are now underway.

Ongoing Campaign for Public Safety

Police officials described the arrest as an important step in their ongoing campaign to make West Delhi safer by catching those who try to escape the law.

The department said such operations will continue to ensure that no one can hide from justice for long. (ANI)