Milestone alert! PM Modi crosses 100 million followers on X, becomes most followed world leader; see stats

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday achieved another remarkable milestone by becoming the most followed world leader on the social media platform X, surpassing the 100 million followers mark. This significant achievement underscores his influential presence and widespread popularity in the digital world.

With this milestone, PM Modi has set himself apart from other global leaders. US President Joe Biden currently has 38.1 million followers, while Dubai's ruler HH Sheikh Mohammed and Pope Francis have 11.2 million and 18.5 million followers, respectively. PM Modi's follower count on X not only exceeds these figures but also highlights his substantial influence on social media.

In the Indian political landscape, PM Modi's social media following is unparalleled. The Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, has 26.4 million followers, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has 27.5 million, and Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav has 19.9 million followers. Other prominent leaders such as West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, RJD’s Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, and NCP Chief Sharad Pawar have significantly lower follower counts, further emphasizing PM Modi's dominance in social media reach.

PM Modi's popularity on X also outshines many global athletes and celebrities. Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has 64.1 million followers, Brazilian footballer Neymar Jr has 63.6 million, and American basketball player LeBron James has 52.9 million followers. Even renowned celebrities like Taylor Swift (95.3 million), Lady Gaga (83.1 million), and Kim Kardashian (75.2 million) trail behind PM Modi in terms of follower count.

In the past three years, PM Modi’s X handle has witnessed an impressive growth of approximately 30 million users. This rapid increase in followers reflects his continued engagement and active presence on the platform. PM Modi uses X for constructive engagement, following and interacting with numerous common citizens, replying to their messages, and maintaining an active and engaging persona without resorting to paid promotions or bots.

PM Modi’s influence extends beyond X. On YouTube, he has nearly 25 million subscribers, and on Instagram, he boasts over 91 million followers. His consistent use of social media since joining X in 2009 has enabled him to connect with a diverse and dynamic audience globally.

