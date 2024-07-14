Pune Police seizes trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar's Audi over violations

Pune police on Sunday confiscated a luxury car used by controversial probationary IAS officer Pooja Khedkar by allegedly installing a red beacon light on it illegally, an official said. Khedkar recently came under the spotlight after kicking up a controversy surrounding her demands such as a separate cabin and staff during her posting in Pune.

The Pune Traffic Police has seized the Audi car used by trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar, who recently faced action over alleged misuse of power. The vehicle has been brought to the police station. Khedkar had broken the Motor Vehicles Act by using a red and blue beacon on the private vehicle together with a VIP number plate. Additionally, she had illegally inscribed "Maharashtra Government" on the car. According to an official, the car has also been fined Rs 26,000 for a total of 21 traffic violations.

The owners of the automobile were directed to submit documentation by the traffic police department, and on Saturday night, Khedkar's family driver turned over the keys to the Chatushringi traffic police station. The paperwork hasn't been turned in to the traffic department yet, though.

Puja Khedkar, a 34-year-old officer, is under fire for allegedly abusing her position of authority, acting aggressively, and engaging in other irregularities during the UPSC screening process.

Khedkar, a member of the Maharashtra cadre, is suspected of requesting preferential treatment before to taking over as Pune's Assistant Collector, including a separate office, an official car, and employees. Probationary officers are usually not allowed to use these facilities.

She has also come under fire for reportedly driving a private Audi that had a beacon light and official logo on it. Concerns over her appointment's conditions have also been voiced, including allegations of OBC quota and disability abuse. In order to receive OBC quota advantages, she claimed to be a non-creamy layer member; nevertheless, records revealed that her family had assets valued at more than Rs 60 crores.

She also claimed to have visual impairment but allegedly skipped the mandated physical examination on six different occasions. Reports of aggressive behaviour towards colleagues and attempted interference in police matters have also added to the growing list of allegations.

The Centre on Thursday constituted a single-member committee ”to verify the candidature” of the 2023-batch IAS officer of the Maharashtra cadre. In a statement, the Centre said the probe would be conducted by an additional secretary-rank officer to verify claims over Khedkar’s candidature and other details.

