Delhi's pollution struggle: Improved AQI fails to cover troubled areas

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate fog-like conditions in the National Capital for Tuesday, with a maximum temperature of 23 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 7 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels are fluctuating between 65% and 100%, adding to the winter chill.

The air quality in Delhi showed slight improvement as the average Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded under the moderate category at 186 on Monday, December 9, as of 4 PM. However, by early Tuesday morning (December 10), the AQI levels in key areas like Anand Vihar, Alipur, and Ashok Vihar had slipped back into the poor category, registering 229, 202, and 266, respectively.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate fog-like conditions in the National Capital for Tuesday, with a maximum temperature of 23 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 7 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels are fluctuating between 65% and 100%, adding to the winter chill.

Former Karnataka CM SM Krishna, architect of Bengaluru's IT boom, passes away at 92

Delhi is set to experience fog and mist throughout the week, with weather patterns likely to impact visibility and air quality further.

December 10-11: Moderate fog is expected, with temperatures ranging between 6 and 7 degrees Celsius at night and a daytime high of 23 degrees Celsius.

December 12-13: Misty mornings are predicted, with a marginal increase in the maximum temperature to 24 degrees Celsius. The minimum will hover between 6 and 7 degrees Celsius.

December 14-15: Fog or mist is likely to persist. Maximum temperatures will remain at 24 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures may rise slightly to between 7 and 8 degrees Celsius.

Kerala: Newborn's body found in river in Kozhikode; probe begins

Delhi experienced its first winter rain on December 8, which initially worsened air quality, pushing the AQI into the very poor category on Sunday. However, by Monday, the rainfall helped clear some pollutants, leading to a moderate AQI level of 186.

Latest Videos