The Delhi Police on Friday debunked the speculations around the surge in missing girls in Delhi, clarifying that they are being "pushed through paid promotions." The police asserted that strict action will be taken against those spreading the rumours, adding that "creating panic for monetary gains won't be tolerated."

"After following a few leads, we discovered that the hype around the surge in missing girls in Delhi is being pushed through paid promotion. Creating panic for monetary gains won't be tolerated, and we'll take strict action against such individuals," the Delhi Police wrote in a post on X.

Delhi Police Assures Public Amid Rumours

Earlier, Delhi Police assured the public that there is no need for fear or panic, particularly regarding children, amid rising reports of missing persons in the national capital. Delhi Police PRO Sanjay Tyagi on Thursday said that, compared with previous years, there has been no increase in missing-person reports in the city. In fact, January 2026 saw fewer such cases than in the same period last year. "There is no need to fear or panic regarding the missing persons in Delhi, especially children. Compared to the past, there has been no increase in reporting missing persons in Delhi. In January 2026, compared to the same period last year, there has been a drop in reporting missing persons. It is also worth mentioning that Delhi Police follows the policy of fair and transparent reporting of crime," Tyagi said in a video released by Delhi Police.

Robust Reporting and Investigation Systems in Place

He added that missing persons can be reported not only at local police stations but also online or via ERSS 112. Under standard operating procedures (SOPs), Delhi Police prioritises locating missing children and acts promptly. Dedicated missing person squads in districts, along with the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit in the Crime Branch, ensure effective action.

Tyagi emphasised that no organised gangs have been found involved in cases of missing children or kidnappings.

Missing Person Cases Show Decline, Data Reveals

Earlier on Thursday, Delhi Police released data showing that missing-person cases in the national capital declined in January 2026 compared to the previous year. The data indicate that the number of people reported missing in Delhi has remained largely stable over the past decade, with annual figures ranging between 23,000 and 24,000 since 2016, despite the city's growing population.

In January 2026, 1,777 missing cases were recorded, compared with an average of approximately 2,000 per month in the national capital.

Delhi Police data shows that since 2016, a total of 1,80,805 missing persons have been traced and reunited with their families, reflecting a recovery rate of about 77 per cent. (ANI)