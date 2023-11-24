Delhi Police seek court permission for major trial of 16-year-old in brutal murder case

The devastating consequences of the heinous act have shattered the victim's family, robbing them of their dreams and future plans. The victim, a teenager, leaves behind a family, including his mother and siblings, whose diligent work aimed to save for his sister's upcoming wedding.

In a recent development, Delhi Police are seeking court permission to try a 16-year-old boy, deemed a major, involved in a horrifying murder and robbery case in east Delhi's Welcome area. The move comes after a disturbing CCTV footage emerged, depicting the remorseless boy repeatedly stabbing the victim and dancing over the lifeless body on Tuesday.

According to police, the teenager committed the murder in an intentionally brutal manner, despite having the opportunity to simply take the victim's Rs 350. This act adds to the accused's history, which includes four prior criminal cases, including murder.

Authorities highlighted the accused's past involvements, mentioning his association with multiple criminal cases such as snatchings, robberies, and a previous stabbing incident last year in Welcome. Shedding light on his family background, the police revealed details about the boy's mother, who works as a maid, and his siblings, one of whom is married to a known history sheeter in the area.

The devastating consequences of the heinous act have shattered the victim's family, robbing them of their dreams and future plans. The victim, a teenager, leaves behind a family, including his mother and siblings, whose diligent work aimed to save for his sister's upcoming wedding. Their lives have been torn apart by the brutal act, leaving them grieving and seeking justice for the senseless loss of their loved one.

