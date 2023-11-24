Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: NHAI restricts construction, bypassing NH from service roads in Thrissur

    The new guidelines have imposed strict restrictions on the entry of vehicles from the service road into the National Highway, which would hinder the smooth movement of vehicles on NH 66 in Kerala.

    Kerala: NHAI restricts construction, bypassing NH from service roads in Thrissur anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Nov 24, 2023, 1:02 PM IST

    Thrissur: New instructions for opening institutions, constructing structures facing the National Highway, and preparing access roads have been released by the Ministry of Surface Transport. The new regulation is applicable to hospitals, rest areas, and fuel bunks. The tight restrictions placed by the new guidelines on vehicles entering the national highway from the service road will make it more difficult for vehicles to travel freely on the national highway. Only gates built in accordance with the updated guidelines are now able to grant access.

    Following the proclamation of a national highway, those who entered the route without adhering to the regulations will not be permitted to continue in the same way. The four-lane national highway with a median should have entry and departure points that do not impede the flow of traffic for vehicles. It will only be available on specific routes. One of the main causes of danger zones on roadways is street vendors' encroachment. This has a negative impact on road safety. No entry will be allowed in the potentially hazardous area.

    In locations where there are sub-roads and where there is a likelihood of significant traffic, underpasses or flyovers should be built. Hospitals, petrol bunks, and roadside rest areas may, however, apply for and pay a charge to have access from the national highway. It is necessary to submit the application online to the Deputy General Manager or the National Highway Project Director.

    The applicant will be called for a hearing within 30 days. The National Highways Regional Officer or the Executive Director will grant provisional permission after examining the applicant's argument and the report of the field officers. Those who have received a temporary license from the National Highway Administration can start the initial operation by following the conditions. At regular intervals, the National Highway authorities will check and ask for correction if there is any mistake. The National Highways Authority also has the power to cancel the provisional license if it is not rectified in time.

    An axis permit is required for the local government bodies in the areas including  Chavakkad, Kodungallur Municipalities, Edathiruthi, Engandiyur, Kadappuram, Kaipamangalam, Mathilakam, Nattika, Orumanayur, Perinjanam, Porkulam, Punnayur, Punnayurkulam, Sreenarayanapuram, Thalikulam, Vatanapalli and Valappadu to pass through NH 66.
     

    Last Updated Nov 24, 2023, 1:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nava Kerala Sadas: Despite having luxury bus, vehicles of CM Vijayan's ministers are part of convoy rkn

    Nava Kerala Sadas: Despite having luxury bus, vehicles of CM Vijayan's ministers are part of convoy

    Retired Pakistani Army soldiers being used as terrorists: Northern Army Commander

    Retired Pakistani Army soldiers being used as terrorists: Northern Army Commander

    Kerala: 2 men caught on camera destroying AI Camera cables in Ernakulam anr

    Kerala: 2 men caught on camera destroying AI Camera cables in Ernakulam

    Bengaluru's Namma Yatri promises pickups 'quicker than Sam Altamn's comeback' vkp

    Bengaluru’s Namma Yatri promises pickups 'quicker than Sam Altman's comeback'

    Karnataka Cabinet approves withdrawal of CBI investigation against DCM DK Shivakumar

    Karnataka Cabinet approves withdrawal of CBI investigation against DCM DK Shivakumar

    Recent Stories

    BESCOM shuts online services for 3 days amid technical issues; check dates vkp

    BESCOM shuts online services for 3 days amid technical issues; check dates

    Apple AirPods Max 2 with USB C port may launch in 2024 in new colours Report gcw

    Apple AirPods Max 2 with USB-C port may launch in 2024: Report

    Who was Rajkumar Kohli, veteran director who passed away? Read more ATG

    Who was Rajkumar Kohli, veteran director who passed away? Read more

    Dublin Violence erupts after knife attack on children outside school (WATCH) AJR

    Dublin: Violence erupts after knife attack on children outside school (WATCH)

    Nava Kerala Sadas: Despite having luxury bus, vehicles of CM Vijayan's ministers are part of convoy rkn

    Nava Kerala Sadas: Despite having luxury bus, vehicles of CM Vijayan's ministers are part of convoy

    Recent Videos

    Silkyara tunnel rescue op: NDRF demonstrates wheeled stretcher manoeuvre for 41 trapped workers (WATCH) snt

    Silkyara tunnel rescue op: NDRF demonstrates wheeled stretcher manoeuvre for 41 trapped workers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident vkp

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH) AJR

    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon