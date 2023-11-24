Kerala: NHAI restricts construction, bypassing NH from service roads in Thrissur

The new guidelines have imposed strict restrictions on the entry of vehicles from the service road into the National Highway, which would hinder the smooth movement of vehicles on NH 66 in Kerala.

Thrissur: New instructions for opening institutions, constructing structures facing the National Highway, and preparing access roads have been released by the Ministry of Surface Transport. The new regulation is applicable to hospitals, rest areas, and fuel bunks. The tight restrictions placed by the new guidelines on vehicles entering the national highway from the service road will make it more difficult for vehicles to travel freely on the national highway. Only gates built in accordance with the updated guidelines are now able to grant access.

Following the proclamation of a national highway, those who entered the route without adhering to the regulations will not be permitted to continue in the same way. The four-lane national highway with a median should have entry and departure points that do not impede the flow of traffic for vehicles. It will only be available on specific routes. One of the main causes of danger zones on roadways is street vendors' encroachment. This has a negative impact on road safety. No entry will be allowed in the potentially hazardous area.

In locations where there are sub-roads and where there is a likelihood of significant traffic, underpasses or flyovers should be built. Hospitals, petrol bunks, and roadside rest areas may, however, apply for and pay a charge to have access from the national highway. It is necessary to submit the application online to the Deputy General Manager or the National Highway Project Director.

The applicant will be called for a hearing within 30 days. The National Highways Regional Officer or the Executive Director will grant provisional permission after examining the applicant's argument and the report of the field officers. Those who have received a temporary license from the National Highway Administration can start the initial operation by following the conditions. At regular intervals, the National Highway authorities will check and ask for correction if there is any mistake. The National Highways Authority also has the power to cancel the provisional license if it is not rectified in time.

An axis permit is required for the local government bodies in the areas including Chavakkad, Kodungallur Municipalities, Edathiruthi, Engandiyur, Kadappuram, Kaipamangalam, Mathilakam, Nattika, Orumanayur, Perinjanam, Porkulam, Punnayur, Punnayurkulam, Sreenarayanapuram, Thalikulam, Vatanapalli and Valappadu to pass through NH 66.

