    Silkyara tunnel rescue operation: Trapped workers to receive board games for stress relief amid delays

    Speaking about the mental state of the workers, medical experts stated the importance of keeping their morale high and sustaining motivation. A dedicated team of doctors engages with the laborers daily to monitor their health and psychological well-being.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 24, 2023, 10:34 AM IST

    As the rescue efforts are underway in the Silkyara tunnel, where 41 workers have been trapped for 12 days, new initiatives have been taken to support their mental well-being amid ongoing disruptions. It is reportedly said that plans are underway to offer board games like ludo, chess, and playing cards to relieve stress among the stranded laborers.

    Despite the persistent delays in the evacuation operation, the workers' spirits remain resilient. Speaking to a news agency, Dr. Rohit Gondwal, a psychiatrist at the site, said that the workers' activities, including playing games like 'chor-police', practicing yoga, and exercising daily to manage stress. The psychiatrist also said that it is crucial to maintain their physical and mental health throughout this ordeal.

    However, the evacuation process has faced multiple setbacks, with the recent pause caused by cracks discovered in the drilling platform. This interruption follows a series of obstacles encountered since the rescue operation began on November 12 after the tunnel collapse on the Char Dham route in Uttarakhand. Despite drilling progress of 48 meters, about 10-12 meters remain to reach the trapped workers for evacuation.

    A team of doctors, comprising various specialists, continues to provide medical and psychological support on-site, engaging with the trapped laborers regularly to ensure their well-being.

