Delhi Police implement multi-layered security across Old Delhi markets to manage heavy festive footfalls. Measures include elevated surveillance platforms, CCTV, and paramilitary support to ensure public safety during the upcoming Diwali festival.

Delhi Police Enhance Security Measures for Diwali

To manage massive festive footfall and ensure foolproof security ahead of Diwali, the Delhi Police have put in place multi-layered crowd control measures, including elevated monitoring platforms equipped with binoculars, extensive CCTV surveillance, and paramilitary deployments across major commercial hubs in Old Delhi, a senior police official said. Speaking to ANI here on the district's preparedness, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Niharika Bhatt said that personnel armed with binoculars and loudspeakers have been stationed atop high platforms to oversee dense crowds in bustling markets such as Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazar, and Khari Baoli, while over 10 to 12 companies of external forces have been mobilised daily for route marches and picketing.

"For the festival of Diwali, we have deployed a significant number of personnel across the North District, which includes markets in Old Delhi such as Chandni Chowk, Khari Baoli, and Sadar Bazar. In addition to the North District police, we have also deployed paramilitary forces. Furthermore, to assist with crowd control, we have installed numerous CCTV cameras," DCP Bhatt said.

Surveillance and Crowd Management Strategies

Detailing the surveillance apparatus, the DCP stated that elevated platforms have been set up to oversee crowded stretches. "We have also set up elevated platforms where our police personnel are stationed to monitor the crowd; they are equipped with binoculars to observe areas at a distance, and they also have loudspeakers to help manage the crowd," she said. The officer highlighted that intensive field operations are underway with the assistance of additional forces.

"For the past two days, we have been receiving approximately 10–12 companies of external forces daily. With their assistance, we are conducting route marches, encroachment removal drives, proper picketing, and crowd management," DCP Bhatt noted.

Integration with Transport and Transit Security

To handle the heavy festive rush at transit points, the district police have integrated security measures with various transport and security agencies. "We maintain a tie-up at the police station level with the Delhi Police personnel stationed at the Metro, as well as with the CISF," she said, adding that extra vigilance is being maintained at railway stations and bus terminals.

"There is currently a significant rush of people at railway stations and bus terminals, with many trains arriving as well. We have increased our deployment at these locations. Furthermore, we are coordinating with the RPF—as well as our own Delhi Police railway unit—to ensure that the crowd is released from the stations in a regulated manner, in coordination with the local police."

Enforcement and Public Advisory

Cracking down on unauthorised firecrackers ahead of the festival, DCP Bhatt informed that 49 FIRs have been registered in the North District so far, resulting in the seizure of approximately 2,400 kilograms of illegal firecrackers. Issuing an appeal to the public, the DCP urged citizens to celebrate responsibly and adhere strictly to legal guidelines.

"I would urge the residents of Delhi to celebrate Diwali in a safe and eco-friendly manner. Purchase only green crackers, adhere to the time slots mandated by the Supreme Court—from 6:00 am to 7:00 am and from 8:00 pm to 10:00 pm—and limit the bursting of firecrackers to November 7 and 8," she added. (ANI)

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