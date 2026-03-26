Delhi Police opposed the bail plea of Sukesh Chandrasekhar's wife, Leena Maria Paul, arguing she is a co-head of a crime syndicate and that the accused caused trial delays. Leena has sought bail on grounds of prolonged custody of over 3 years.

Police Oppose Bail, Allege Leena is 'Co-Head' of Crime Syndicate

Delhi Police on Thursday opposed the bail plea of Sukesh Chandrasekhar's wife, Leena Maria Paul, on the ground that the delay in trial is caused by the accsued persons. It was also argued that Leena Maria is a co-head of organised crime syndicate allegedly led by her husband, Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Justice Prateek Jalan heard the matter and posted it for rebuttal arguments by Leena's counsel on March 28, after the Delhi Police concluded its submissions. Appearing for the police, senior advocate Sanjay Jain, along with advocate Akhand Pratap Singh, argued that repeated adjournments sought by the accused before the trial court have contributed significantly to the delay. He also alleged that Chandrasekhar managed to secure an entire jail ward during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The case is currently at the stage of arguments on charges before the trial court. Leena and the other accused are facing charges under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) as well as in a Rs 200 crore extortion and related money laundering case. Multiple FIRs have also been registered against her, the police said.

Defence Cites Prolonged Custody and Parity for Bail

Leena has sought bail on grounds of prolonged custody, parity with co-accused, and provisions under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) applicable to women. She has been in custody for over three years and seven months. Her bail pleas have been pending since 2024, following directions from the Supreme Court to expedite the matter.

Representing Leena, advocates Anant Malik and John Paul Edison argued that charges are yet to be framed despite the lengthy custody period. They also pointed out that several co-accused, including actress Jacqueline Fernandez, Pradeep Ramdani, Avtar Singh Kochar, and Pinki Irani, have been granted bail, and in Fernandez's case, she was not even arrested during the investigation.

Arguments Over PMLA Provisions for Women

The defence further cited the proviso under Section 45 of the PMLA, which allows relaxation of bail conditions for women. However, the Enforcement Directorate opposed the plea, contending that the twin conditions under Section 45 remain applicable and that the conduct of the accused must also be considered while deciding bail. (ANI)