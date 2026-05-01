Delhi Police arrested a 45-year-old woman who posed as domestic help to steal gold and cash. The accused, with multiple prior cases, would get hired, observe the house, and flee after committing the theft within a few days of employment.

Delhi Police has arrested a woman who allegedly posed as a domestic help to carry out thefts in residential houses. The accused has been identified as Sona alias K. Sonia, a 45-year-old resident of the Rohini area, who has previously been involved in multiple criminal cases.

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Theft Complaints and Investigation

The case came to light on April 19, when Vijay Pal Gupta, a resident of Shalimar Bagh, lodged a complaint regarding the theft of gold jewellery and cash from his house. During the investigation, suspicion fell on the domestic help, who had gone absconding after the incident. Gupta stated that the accused was hired on April 17, and on April 19, during the afternoon, while a prayer ritual was underway, she allegedly stole jewellery from the almirah. His wife also alleged that the accused had been observing the house closely while working there.

Another victim, Jai Bhagwan Garg, revealed that around six months ago, the accused had carried out a similar theft at his residence on the third day of her employment. He added that she used to cover her face to avoid being captured on CCTV cameras.

Arrest and Recovery

Based on technical surveillance and CCTV footage, police traced the accused's location. During the raid, the presence of several aggressive dogs outside her house posed a difficulty for the police team in entering the premises. However, the team managed to enter cautiously and arrested the accused, who was found hiding under a quilt.

Police said the accused would pledge the stolen gold at financial institutions to obtain loans. So far, the investigation has revealed 15 gold loan accounts, through which loans worth approximately ₹5 lakh were availed. Police have recovered around ₹1 lakh in cash from her possession, while nearly 2 kilograms of gold jewellery have been identified across various institutions. Police have also frozen the accused's bank account, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the involvement of other individuals in the case.

Accused's Extensive Criminal History

Police further revealed that the accused has been involved in similar cases in the past. She was allegedly linked to a major theft in 2025, where gold worth around ₹1.5 crore was stolen. She is also suspected to be involved in another case registered in Shalimar Bagh on October 13, 2025, involving the theft of gold jewellery worth approximately ₹1 crore.

Officials stated that around 2 kilograms of gold have been identified in various gold loan accounts across institutions such as Muthoot and other companies that provide loans against gold. The accused reportedly pledged stolen jewellery to secure funds and led a lavish lifestyle.

Modus Operandi Explained

Explaining her modus operandi, officials said the accused would first identify target houses and build familiarity by interacting with security guards or other domestic workers in the area. She would then secure temporary employment in a household, observe the layout, and identify where valuables were kept. Once she had gathered sufficient information, she would commit the theft and disappear.

Police Urge Verification of Domestic Help

Police also highlighted that the accused managed to secure work without any reference or verification. Officials have urged residents to ensure proper verification of domestic help. "Citizens should get servant verification done at the nearest police station. We are also setting up verification camps at various locations. It is important to complete this process for safety," an official said. (ANI)