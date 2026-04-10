Delhi Police's Special Staff arrested Kusum, a 54-year-old proclaimed offender and alleged drug kingpin, after a two-month manhunt. She was an absconder with a Rs 50,000 reward and was wanted in over 11 NDPS cases.

In a breakthrough against organised narcotics networks, the Special Staff of Shahdara District of Delhi Police has arrested a 54-year-old proclaimed offender, Kusum, a key alleged kingpin of a multi-state drug trafficking syndicate, after an intensive two-month-long manhunt.

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According to police, Kusum, a resident of Sultanpuri, had been on the run since being declared an absconder by a Rohini court in August 2025. A reward of Rs 50,000 had been announced for information leading to her arrest. She was apprehended on April 9 following a meticulously planned trap based on specific intelligence inputs.

The Manhunt and Arrest

The operation was led by Inspector Mahesh Kasana under the supervision of ACP Mohinder Singh. Officials said the team worked for nearly two months, during which they analysed over 200 CCTV footages across the Delhi-NCR region, examined more than 100 mobile phone records, and conducted multiple raids in Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh to trace her movements.

Police said Kusum attempted to flee when she was cornered, but was swiftly overpowered by the team, which included SI Ismail, ASI Sultan, ASI Nazeer, ASI Pramod, W/HC Mithlesh, Ct. Shahid, and Ct. Lovepreet.

Family-Run Drug Syndicate

During interrogation, Kusum revealed that she was heading a family-run drug network operating across multiple states. Police further said that her daughters, Deepa and Chiku, are already in judicial custody under the MCOCA Act, while her brother Hariom and associate Ravi are also linked to the same narcotics racket.

Criminal History and Evasion Tactics

The official added that Kusum had been evading arrest for years by frequently changing mobile phones, SIM cards, and locations, and by avoiding use of smartphones to minimise digital tracking.

Police records show that Kusum has a long criminal history, with involvement in over 11 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act dating back to 2003.

Significance and Further Investigation

Officials described the arrest as a significant success in efforts to dismantle a well-organised interstate drug trafficking syndicate, which had been operating across Delhi and neighbouring states for years.

Further investigation into the network's financial trail, supply chain, and interstate connections is currently underway, police added.