Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested five wanted criminals at IGI Airport, part of a gang known for stealing valuables from train passengers. The arrest followed a tip-off from Maharashtra Police regarding a ₹10 lakh jewellery theft in Pune.

Inter-State Train Theft Gang Busted

The Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested five wanted notorious criminals at IGI Airport after receiving information from Miraj Railway Police Station, Maharashtra, officials said on Tuesday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to police, the gang is known for stealing gold, cash, and other valuables from passengers' luggage on trains.

The Crime Branch said that on November 26, 2025, FIR No. 117/2025 under Sections 305/305(c) BNS was registered at Miraj Railway Police Station, Maharashtra, pertaining to the theft of jewellery worth ₹10,00,000 from a train in Pune.

On November 30, 2025, AEKC/Crime Branch received a phone call from Miraj Railway Police Station, informing them that "five wanted accused in the FIR mentioned above were travelling from Goa to Delhi by flight and would be arriving at IGI Airport, Delhi."

Acting on this information, a team of AEKC/Crime Branch reached IGI Airport, laid a trap, and after close surveillance, apprehended the accused, identified as Hawa Singh, Amit Kumar, Kuldeep, Ajay and Monu.

During the search, police recovered 177 grams of silver jewellery from their possession, which they admitted had been stolen from other passengers.

Police said that during interrogation, "Hawa Singh, Amit Kumar, Ajay, and Monu confessed to their involvement in the case mentioned above." They were arrested under Section 35 BNSS.

According to officials, the accused are members of a notorious gang that targets passengers in AC coaches and long-distance trains, especially those appearing affluent or carrying gold jewellery. The gang frequently travels from Delhi to various cities by train and bus to commit thefts.

"All the accused have been involved in such serious offences multiple times in the past," police added.

High-Profile Robbery Case Solved in Burari

Meanwhile, Outer North District police in the national capital have cracked a high-profile robbery case and arrested three members of an inter-district gang that had targeted a senior citizen in Burari last week.

The swift action not only solved the ₹3.5 lakh robbery but also exposed a larger, organised network operating across the national capital's outer belt.

The incident took place on November 27 last month, when an elderly man withdrew ₹3.5 lakh from the State Bank of India's Burari branch. He was unaware that five robbers - posing as regular customers inside the bank- had already marked him as a target after observing his significant transaction. (ANI)