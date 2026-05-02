Delhi Police arrested seven people, including the mastermind, in connection with a Rs 50 lakh robbery. The money has been recovered. Separately, a woman was arrested for posing as a domestic help and committing thefts in Shalimar Bagh.

7 Arrested in Rs 50 Lakh Robbery Case

Delhi Police have arrested seven individuals in connection with a robbery in which bags containing over Rs 50 lakh were snatched from two individuals near the Azad Market underpass, officials said. The incident, which occurred on March 31, was cracked within days, with police later tracking down all the accused, including the alleged mastermind.

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According to North Delhi DCP Raja Banthia, the victims were transporting cash from Kirti Nagar when they were intercepted by four men on two-wheelers. "This robbery occurred here on March 31st. In that incident, two people were bringing cash from Kirti Nagar. As soon as they reached the Azad Market underpass, four individuals on two two-wheelers intercepted them. They forcibly snatched two bags containing cash and fled the scene," he told ANI.

Police registered a case immediately and launched an investigation, leading to the first arrest within three days. "It took some time to track down the mastermind, but we have now arrested the final suspect in Goa, and another individual was apprehended in Dausa. In total, seven people involved in this conspiracy have been arrested," Banthia added.

He further said that the robbery involved Rs 50.37 lakh, of which almost the entire amount has been recovered. Police also seized expensive mobile phones purchased using the stolen money, concluding the investigation.

Woman Posing as Domestic Help Arrested for Thefts

In a separate case, Delhi Police arrested a 45-year-old woman, identified as Sona alias K. Sonia, for allegedly posing as a domestic help to carry out thefts. The accused, a resident of Rohini, was apprehended after a complaint of theft from a Shalimar Bagh residence.

Investigations revealed that she used to gain employment in homes, study layouts, and steal valuables before fleeing.

Police have identified around 2 kg of stolen gold pledged across financial institutions and recovered cash worth Rs 1 lakh. Further probe is underway. (ANI)