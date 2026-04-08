Delhi police filed a chargesheet in the Dwarka court regarding the death of biker Kamal Dhyani, who fell into a pit. Charges include culpable homicide. The court will consider the charges on April 30 and has dismissed an accused's bail plea.

Delhi police has filed a charge sheet in the Dwarka court in the Biker Kamal Dhyani death case. Dhyani, while riding his bike, fell into a pit in the Janakpuri area in February this year. Police have invoked sections related to offences of criminal Conspiracy, culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

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Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Harjot Singh Aujla on Tuesday put up the charge sheet for consideration on April 30. The court has called the SHO for clarification on the next date. "Relist the matter for consideration on 30.04.2026. Investigation officer (IO) / SHO be summoned for clarifications on the NDOH," JMFC Aujla ordered on April 7.

Accused and Charges Invoked

Delhi Police have arrested two accused, namely Rajesh Kumar Prajapati and Yogesh, in this case. The charge sheet was filed on Tuesday before the court. Three persons are named as accused persons, including Rajesh and Yogesh. Delhi Police has invoked sections 105 (Culpable Homicide not amounting to murder), 238 A (disappearance of evidence), 61 (2) (Criminal Conspiracy for Commission of minor offence), 238 B (disappearance of evidence in major offence), 340 (2) (using forged documents as genuine) of BNS.

Subcontractor's Bail Plea Dismissed

Meanwhile, the court on Wednesday dismissed the bail plea of Subcontractor Rajesh Kumar. He alleged that he was detained illegally in the police station.

"The material placed on record, including the CCTV footage of the front gate, arrest memo, GD entries and the CDR record, cumulatively establishes that the accused was not illegally detained and that his apprehension and subsequent arrest were effected on 07.02.2026 in the normal Course of investigation," JMFC ordered on April 8.

He had sought a direction to summon CCTV footage from the police station. However, Delhi Police files the CDR alongwith the charge sheet.

The Court also noted that considerable judicial time and effort have been expended in examining the contention of illegal detention raised by the applicant. "However, the said contention has not been substantiated by any cogent material or even prima facie evidence from the applicant's side. On the contrary, the record, particularly the CDR, suggests otherwise," the court noted in the order.

The Court is not expected to embark upon a fishing and roving inquiry in the absence of foundational material, especially when the allegations do not find support from the record, the court said. The court had directed the investigation officer/SHO, PS Janakpuri, to file the relevant CCTV footage of PS Janakpuri for the period 06.02.2026 to 08.02.2026. (ANI)