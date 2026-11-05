Delhi Police successfully extradited a 38-year-old rape accused from Abu Dhabi on November 4, 2026. The suspect, who fled to the UAE after a 2025 sexual assault incident, will now face trial in India following extensive international coordination.

Delhi Police Extradites Rape Accused From Abu Dhabi

Delhi Police's Central District Unit has successfully brought back a rape accused from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE) following his extradition through international cooperation with the International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL), the Central Bureau ofisation (CBI), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), officials said. The accused, identified as Sajeer Palli Mooppan alias Sajeer PM (38), a native of Kannur in Keralam and a senior manager at Joyalukkas, was extradited from Abu Dhabi and brought back to India on November 4, 2026, to face trial in a sexual assault case involving a 20-year-old woman.

Details of the Incident and Legal Action

According to Delhi Police, the accused allegedly sexually assaulted the woman after making her consume alcohol and intoxicating substances during a birthday gathering of company employees organised on the night of October 1, 2025, at a lounge in Punjabi Bagh, Delhi. As per the complaint, the accused, who was working as a manager with the company, allegedly made the complainant consume alcohol and intoxicating substances before taking her to a hotel in Karol Bagh, where he sexually assaulted her against her will during the early hours of October 2, 2025. It was further alleged that while checking into the hotel, the accused furnished the identity credentials of a third person to conceal the identity of the victim.

Following the incident, the woman initially reported the matter to the company management. On October 4, 2025, the management issued a show-cause notice to the accused and initiated proceedings through its Internal Committee under the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) framework. However, the accused did not participate in the internal inquiry. Anticipating possible legal action, the accused remained absent from the company from October 4, 2025, onwards and allegedly began planning to flee the country. Subsequently, on December 18, 2025, the victim submitted another formal complaint through email to the company authorities. Meanwhile, after getting his travel documents prepared, the accused fled India on January 5, 2026, and subsequently started working at a plumbing accessories shop in Dubai, UAE.

Investigation and International Extradition Process

On February 18, 2026, the victim approached Delhi Police and lodged a formal complaint. Accordingly, FIR No. 237/26 dated February 18, 2026, was registered at Karol Bagh Police Station under Sections 64(1), 123, 319 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and an investigation was initiated. During the investigation, the victim was medically examined, and her statement was recorded in accordance with the prescribed legal procedure. The investigating team collected relevant technical and documentary evidence from the lounge in Punjabi Bagh and the hotel in Karol Bagh. Hotel records, CCTV footage, identity documents and other relevant material were also brought on record to establish the sequence of events and corroborate the allegations.

Initially, a team from Karol Bagh Police Station made extensive efforts to trace the accused and travelled to Kerala in pursuit of him. During the investigation in Kerala, it emerged that the accused had already left India. Further technical investigation established that he had travelled to the UAE on January 5, 2026. In view of the accused having fled the country, an INTERPOL reference communication was initiated on April 30, 2026, through BHARATPOL to facilitate his international tracing. A dedicated team was constituted to undertake the necessary groundwork, prepare the requisite documentation and coordinate with the CBI and other concerned agencies to secure the accused's extradition. Through sustained efforts and coordination with national and international agencies, the accused's location was established in the United Arab Emirates.

Following the completion of the requisite Proclamation of Offender (PO) proceedings, a Red Corner Notice (RCN) was issued against him through INTERPOL on July 7, 2026. The investigation team maintained continuous coordination with the CBI, INTERPOL, the MHA, the MEA, the Bureau of Immigration (BOI) and other concerned agencies to pursue the extradition request and complete the requisite legal and administrative formalities. The team also utilised BHARATPOL, a digital platform developed by the CBI to connect Indian law enforcement agencies with INTERPOL. The platform facilitates international police cooperation, secure exchange of information and requests for international assistance, including the issuance of INTERPOL notices.

Following the completion of the necessary legal proceedings, the competent authority in Abu Dhabi, UAE, approved the extradition request on October 9, 2026. Subsequently, a dedicated three-member police team comprising Inspector Kapil Khokhar, Sub-Inspector Kajal Tyagi and Sub-Inspector Sandeep was constituted and deputed to the UAE on October 31, 2026, to complete the requisite formalities and bring the accused back to India. On November 4, 2026, after completion of all requisite legal formalities and documentation, the UAE authorities formally handed over the accused to the Delhi Police team. The accused was subsequently brought back to India following his extradition from the UAE. He is now being dealt with in accordance with the due process of law in India. Delhi Police said the team's persistent efforts, meticulous follow-up and effective coordination with national and international agencies played a crucial role in securing the extradition of the accused. Through sustained investigation, effective utilisation of platforms such as BHARATPOL and close coordination with the CBI, INTERPOL, MHA, MEA and international law enforcement agencies, Delhi Police said it would continue to strengthen its efforts to ensure that offenders are brought within the ambit of law, wherever they may be. (ANI)