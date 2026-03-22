Delhi Police arrested three men for a ₹23 lakh armed robbery after a 12-day manhunt. The victim was robbed near Shastri Nagar Metro Station. Cops used CCTV to track the accused, recovering ₹15.95 lakh and a pistol. The mastermind is at large.

The Delhi Police has cracked an armed robbery case following a 12-day manhunt, arresting three accused persons, according to an official release issued on Sunday.

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According to the Delhi Police, the case began following a complaint by Kuldeep Sharma, who reported being robbed of a bag containing ₹23 lakh at gunpoint near the Shastri Nagar Metro Station on February 23. Based on his statement, a case under Sections 309(4), 311, and 3(5) of the BNS was registered at Police Station Sarai Rohilla, and an investigation was launched.

The Investigation Trail

During the probe, the team analysed CCTV footage from the crime scene and surrounding areas. The footage showed two suspects on a motorcycle following the victim from the point where he collected the cash. Further scrutiny revealed that three suspects were initially together at Keshav Puram before one separated from the group.

The team tracked this third suspect via CCTV from Rampura to Kanhaiya Nagar Metro Station, and eventually to Tis Hazari. Images of the suspect were developed and circulated among local informers, leading to his identification as Kalaram, a resident of District Sirohi, Rajasthan. Although raids at Kalaram's Rajasthan hideout found him absconding, police obtained his mobile number from local residents.

Arrests and Recoveries

CDR and IPDR analysis subsequently led investigators to an associate named Monu. On March 9, acting on a tip-off, police apprehended Monu from Bhalswa Dairy, Delhi, recovering a pistol, a live cartridge, and ₹3.95 lakh in cash.

During interrogation, Monu disclosed that the robbery was executed by his associates, Sandeep and Sagar, while he and Kalaram handled the planning. Following an analysis of Sandeep's CDR/IPDR, which showed he was frequently changing numbers and hideouts, police finally apprehended him on March 19 in the Mangolpuri area. A sum of ₹5 lakh was recovered from him.

Based on Sandeep's information, his co-accused Sagar was also arrested, with ₹7 lakh recovered from his possession.

Robbery Plot Unravelled

The interrogation revealed that Kalaram, who remains at large provided the "tip-off" regarding the cash movement. Monu and Kalaram hatched the plan, with Monu arranging the motorcycle and the pistol. Sandeep was assigned to execute the robbery and brought in his friend, Sagar. The duo followed the complainant from the collection point and looted the cash at gunpoint near the Metro station.

Currently, police have recovered ₹15.95 lakh of the robbed amount. Further investigation is in progress as efforts continue to nab the key accused, Kalaram, and recover the remaining cash.