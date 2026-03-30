Delhi Police arrested a man in Mysuru for sending 1,000+ hoax threats. Separately, a four-member gang was arrested in East Delhi for using a mobile app to find and extort money from vehicle owners by impersonating recovery agents.

Man Arrested for Sending Over 1,000 Hoax Threats

Delhi Police on Monday said that a 47-year-old man, identified as Srinivas Louis, has been arrested from his rented accommodation in Mysuru in Karnataka. According to police, he was arrested for allegedly sending over 1,000 hoax threat messages to various institutions, courts, and government offices across the country. The arrest was made following a detailed investigation and technical surveillance by the Delhi Police. Delhi Police stated that further investigation is underway.

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Tech-Enabled Extortion Gang Busted

In an earlier incident, the Delhi Police arrested four members of a tech-enabled gang in East Delhi for impersonating recovery agents and extorting money from vehicle owners using EMI data from a mobile app. The accused assaulted a victim near ITO and forced an online transfer of Rs 18,000.

Investigation and Modus Operandi

According to police, the accused have been identified as Prince, Shivam, Teetu, and Aakash, all residents of Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh. The arrests were made by a team from Shakarpur Police Station in the East District following a detailed investigation involving technical surveillance and local intelligence inputs.

Police said the gang used a mobile application, identified as "Easy Recovery App", to track vehicles with pending EMIs. Using the data, they would identify and intercept vehicle owners on busy roads, posing as authorised recovery agents from financial institutions.

The case came to light following an incident on March 26 near ITO on Vikas Marg, where the accused allegedly wrongfully restrained a victim, assaulted him, and forced him to transfer Rs18,000 through an online transaction. Following the complaint, a case was registered at Shakarpur Police Station and an investigation was initiated.

During the probe, police teams analysed CCTV footage and tracked digital footprints, which led to the identification and subsequent arrest of the four accused.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that they deliberately used a white Maruti Suzuki Brezza without a number plate to avoid detection while carrying out the crimes. Police recovered five mobile phones and the vehicle used in the offence from their possession.

Further investigation is underway, and efforts are being made to identify other victims and associates involved in the case.