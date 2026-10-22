Delhi Police registered a case against social media influencer Amir Shokeen for harassing a youth from Tripura. Shokeen has a previous criminal history. Tripura Police has also filed an FIR and sent a special team to Delhi for the investigation.

Following massive outrage over a viral video showing the harassment and humiliation of a youth from Tripura, Delhi Police on Thursday registered a case against social media influencer Amir Shokeen at Sadar Bazar police station.

According to Delhi Police, a case has been registered against Shokeen under Sections 192 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 196 (promoting enmity between different groups), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and 353 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police revealed that the influencer has a previous criminal history, with earlier cases registered against him under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Tripura Police Launches Parallel Probe

Meanwhile, Tripura Police have also registered an FIR and dispatched a special team to the national capital to coordinate with Delhi Police and ensure strict legal action against the accused.

Speaking to ANI on the incident, Tripura Director General of Police (DGP) GS Rao said that both the victim and the perpetrator have been identified, and legal proceedings are underway. "This video came to our notice yesterday evening. Taking cognisance of it, a complaint was received, and an FIR has been registered. A team from Tripura Police is leaving for Delhi," Rao said.

The DGP further added that he has personally coordinated with senior officials of the Delhi Police to expedite the investigation. "I have personally spoken to senior officers of the Delhi Police regarding this matter. The victim has been identified, and the perpetrator has also been identified. Proper legal action will be taken against everyone involved in the incident," the DGP asserted.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Earlier in the day, a team of Delhi Police reached outside the residence of Amir Shokeen, who was allegedly seen making racial slurs at a student from Tripura in a viral video.

Brother Disowns Influencer, Alleges Extortion

Mohammed Wasim Raja, the brother of Amir Shokeen, has accused him of running extortion rackets, facing multiple criminal charges, and illegally grabbing his own family property, stating that their family severed all ties with him over a decade ago.

Terming Shokeen a "miscreant," Raja alleged that his brother frequently associates with political workers to carry out unlawful activities, including forceful occupation of lands across the national capital.

Speaking to ANI in the national capital here, Wasim Raja claimed that the family had distanced itself from Shokeen over a decade ago due to his unlawful activities. "Amir Shokeen is a miscreant who has many cases filed against him. Sometimes he goes around with people from the Aam Aadmi Party or others, or Imran. He also does extortion and illegally occupies properties," Wasim Raja said.

(ANI)