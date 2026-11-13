Officials claim unknown persons are dumping dead fish into the Yamuna River to sabotage the Delhi government's Chhath festival preparations, prompting requests for a formal police investigation into the matter.

Delhi Officials Allege Sabotage as Dead Fish Dumped in Yamuna River

Unknown people are allegedly dumping dead fish into the Yamuna River ahead of the Chhath festival, with the sole objective of "tarnishing the image of the Delhi government", officials of the Irrigation and Flood Control Department alleged on Friday. The official has demanded the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) and to promptly investigate the matter.

"It is brought to your kind attention that some unidentified individuals are dumping dead fish into the Yamuna river with the sole objective to tarnsih the image of the Delhi government, who is organising the Chhath Festive at large scale," said Somnath Kashyap, executive engineer in the Irrigation and Flood COntrol department.

The Executive Engineer has written to the Station House Officer of Sonia Vihar Police Station, requesting to lodge an FIR against unknown people for allegedly dumping dead fish. "The Chhath festival is scheduled to be celebrated on 15th and 16th November 2026 along the Yamuna river, wherein a large number of devotees are expected to visit the Chhath Ghats to offer their prayers," the executive engineer wrote in his letter.

"In view of the above, it is requested to kindly investigate the matter, identify the unscrupulous persons involved in such unlawful, antisocial, and reprehensible activities, with the sole objective to hurt the religious snetiment of mass devotee and tarnish the image of the Delhi Government and take strict legal action against them in accordance with law. Your prompt intervention in the matter is solicited," the letter read.

Meanwhile in Uttar Pradesh, the '24-Kosi Parikrama' has commenced today drawing atleast 3000 deovtees. According to SDM Vikas Chandra, "A substantial group, consisting of approximately 2,500 to 3,000 people, has set out together. The pilgrimage begins at Vansh Gopal, proceeds through the Bhubaneswar pilgrimage site, continues to Semnath, and finally concludes at Chandreshwar. In light of this, basic amenities, such as the setup of pandals, cleaning of the routes, lighting, water supply, light refreshments, and the showering of flower petals, have been arranged at various locations."

According to the SDM, the entire route has been made fully secure, with additional police forces deployed beyond the standard strength of the local police stations; in certain areas, plainclothes officers have also been stationed. The four-day Hindu festival of Chhath Puja begins with Nahay Khay, the first ritual, during which devotees take a holy bath and prepare a traditional meal comprising Arwa rice, chana dal and lauki (bottle gourd). The ritual marks the auspicious beginning of the festival, which is dedicated to the worship of the Sun God.