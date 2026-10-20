Delhi has proposed new e-rickshaw rules, including a four-passenger limit, 25 kmph speed cap, mandatory driver credentials and a 2.5 lakh vehicle cap. The draft is open for public feedback.

The Delhi government has proposed a new set of rules to regulate e-rickshaw operations in the national capital, with a four-passenger limit, a maximum speed of 25 kmph and stricter eligibility requirements for drivers. The proposed changes could also affect school transport arrangements, particularly where several children are carried in a single e-rickshaw.

The proposals are part of the draft Delhi E-Rickshaw (Registration and Operation) Scheme, 2026. The government has invited suggestions and objections from the public and other stakeholders within 30 days before finalising the scheme. The rules have not yet come into force.

E-Rickshaws to Carry a Maximum of Four Passengers

Under the draft scheme, an e-rickshaw would be permitted to carry up to four passengers, excluding the driver. Passengers would not be allowed to sit beside the driver or travel while standing.

The proposed restriction is intended to address overcrowding, including instances in which e-rickshaws are reportedly used to transport seven or eight schoolchildren at once. If the rule is implemented, parents, schools and operators may need to reconsider existing arrangements for taking children to and from school.

The draft also proposes limiting motor power to 2,000 watts and setting a maximum speed of 25 kmph.

Driving Licence and PSV Badge May Become Mandatory

The proposed scheme would require e-rickshaw drivers to hold a valid driving licence and a Public Service Vehicle (PSV) badge. The aim is to strengthen driver accountability and ensure that operators meet the prescribed eligibility requirements.

Each vehicle would also need a digital E-Rickshaw Compliance Certificate (ECC), which would remain valid for two years. The certificate would record details related to the vehicle, its owner and its authorised driver.

Existing e-rickshaws would be given 90 days from the notification of the scheme to comply with the proposed requirements, according to the draft provisions reported by India Today.

Delhi May Cap E-Rickshaw Numbers at 2.5 Lakh

The draft proposes limiting the total number of e-rickshaws in Delhi to 2.5 lakh. Under the proposed ownership rules, an individual could own up to five e-rickshaws, while eligible organisations could own a maximum of 100.

The scheme also seeks to strengthen oversight of vehicles operating without the necessary registration or approvals. Authorities could seize vehicles found operating in violation of the proposed requirements, with further action governed by the final rules.

The proposed cap and ownership restrictions could affect both individual operators and businesses running larger fleets.

New Safety Measures and Parking Restrictions

The draft includes several provisions aimed at improving passenger safety and reducing disruption on roads. E-rickshaws would be required to carry first-aid kits, while drivers would be expected to help elderly and disabled passengers board and get off safely.

Drivers would also be required to report incidents of harassment or misconduct involving women passengers to the police. Driving under the influence of alcohol and playing audio that distracts the driver would be prohibited under the proposal.

The scheme would restrict e-rickshaw movement on notified roads and prohibit parking that obstructs traffic or pedestrians. Owners would also have to display their name, address and telephone number on their vehicles.

Another proposed measure concerns battery disposal, with provisions intended to ensure that used batteries are handled through authorised recyclers.

What Happens Next?

The Delhi government is seeking feedback on the draft scheme over a 30-day period. Suggestions from e-rickshaw operators, commuters, parents, schools and other stakeholders may be considered before the rules are finalised.

The final notification is expected to clarify the applicable requirements and enforcement measures. Until then, the proposed passenger limit, ownership cap and other provisions should not be treated as newly enforced rules.

E-rickshaws remain an important option for short-distance travel and last-mile connectivity to Metro stations across Delhi. If the draft is adopted, the new requirements could change how these vehicles operate, particularly in areas where overcrowding and school transport are concerns.