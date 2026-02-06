Delhi Police's Special Cell arrested wanted criminal Mohit, a key member of the Manoj Morkhedia gang. He was nabbed in Narela for his involvement in a firing case where he and his associates shot at a man over a toll tax dispute.

Gang Member Arrested in Narela

The Special Cell team has arrested a wanted criminal, Mohit, who is an active member of the Manoj Morkhedia gang. The accused was wanted in the Narela firing case.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

On February 4, acting on specific secret information, a team of the Special Cell, South Western Range (SWR), conducted a raid at Punjabi Colony, Narela, Delhi. During the raid, Mohit was apprehended. The accused is an active and key member of the notorious Manoj Morkhedia gang and has been involved in several cases of attempted murder and assault. He was wanted in FIR No. 54/2026 dated January 31, registered under Sections 109(1)/3(5) BNS and 25/27 Arms Act at Police Station Narela, Delhi. To evade arrest, the accused had been hiding at various locations across Delhi-NCR. Based on specific inputs, he was traced at Punjabi Colony, Narela, from where he was apprehended and arrested as per law.

Criminal's Profile and Activities

During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused Mohit is a habitual offender and has been involved in multiple cases of attempt to murder and assault, along with other members of the Manoj Morkhedia gang. It was also found that he used to supply illegal arms and ammunition to the members of the gang.

The Toll Plaza Dispute and Firing Incident

On January 28, the complainant had a dispute with Kuldeep alias Thekedar over toll tax payment at the Lampur MCD Toll Plaza. Kuldeep is responsible for managing the toll tax at the said toll plaza. During the dispute, he had threatened the complainant with dire consequences.

Subsequently, on January 30, when the complainant, Kuldeep Singh, was travelling towards Narela in a Scorpio car, Mohit, along with his associates, chased him and fired 7-8 rounds at him. However, the complainant managed to escape unhurt. (ANI)