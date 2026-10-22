The Delhi Government has released its draft E-Rickshaw Policy for a month of public consultation. The proposal aims to regulate operations, cap vehicles at 2.5 lakh, and improve last-mile connectivity while managing traffic congestion in the city.

The Delhi Government has placed the draft E-Rickshaw Policy in the public domain for one month, inviting suggestions and feedback from stakeholders before finalising the regulatory framework. The proposed policy aims to streamline e-rickshaw operations, improve road safety and strengthen last-mile connectivity while addressing traffic congestion.

The government is considering a cap of 2.5 lakh e-rickshaws in Delhi, with mandatory compliance certification, fitness requirements, valid licensing and vehicle identification to ensure that only eligible vehicles operate on city roads, according to a press release.

Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said the policy is being formulated after careful consideration to balance commuters’ needs with the requirement for disciplined traffic management. He emphasised that e-rickshaws are an important and affordable mode of transport, particularly for narrow lanes and areas requiring last-mile connectivity.

“Once the public consultation is complete, we will examine the suggestions received and make changes wherever necessary. The objective is to ensure that e-rickshaws operate systematically, provide reliable last-mile connectivity and do not contribute to traffic congestion. Vehicles that fail to meet the prescribed standards, including those built using unsafe ‘jugaad’ techniques, will not be permitted to operate,” the Transport Minister said.

The release said that the proposed framework will also seek to address overloading and ensure compliance with prescribed passenger capacity, fitness and safety standards. The government will examine other operational aspects, including routes and fares, after reviewing stakeholder feedback. Following consultation and finalisation of the policy, the government proposes to initiate its implementation process within 90 days.

Minister Addresses Healthcare Allegations

Under the leadership of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi Government is also strengthening its bus network, including the introduction of smaller buses, to improve connectivity across residential, peripheral and underserved areas. Kumar Singh said a coordinated approach combining regulated e-rickshaws and an expanded public transport network would improve commuter convenience and ensure more organised traffic movement across Delhi.

Responding to allegations by Aam Aadmi Party leaders Saurabh Bharadwaj and Manish Sisodia regarding the condition of an Ayushman Arogya Mandir in Khanpur, Singh said that a minor portion of the ceiling had developed a defect and was undergoing repair, and that the incident should not be portrayed as a reflection of the entire healthcare system.

Singh said the condition of Delhi’s healthcare system during the previous government’s tenure was well known to the public. He added that Ayushman Arogya Mandirs were functioning and providing healthcare services to residents, and that the government was working to improve facilities, including access to medicines, the release noted.

He said that raising questions about the entire healthcare model over a repair involving a small section of the ceiling was unwarranted. The Transport Minister further said that the media, as the fourth pillar of democracy, should assess the ground reality and the functioning of Ayushman Arogya Mandirs.

He maintained that the facilities were benefiting Delhi residents and that the government remained focused on strengthening public services under the leadership of Gupta, the release said. The draft E-Rickshaw Policy will be finalised after considering suggestions received during the one-month public consultation period. (ANI)